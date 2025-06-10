Indian student handcuffed, pinned to floor at US airport; Cong questions PM’s ‘silence’

A disturbing video showing an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by authorities at the Newark Airport in New Jersey before he was deported has gone viral, triggering outrage on social media.

The video, first captured by a witness and an Indian-American entrepreneur, Kunal Jain, showed the authorities treating the student like a criminal.

The disturbing footage shows the student pinned to the ground as at least four officials hold him down, with two of them keeping their knees on his back. All this happens while the student's legs and hands are tied.

Eyewitness account

“I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night — handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm,” wrote Jain on X.

Calling the incident a "human tragedy", Jain noted that the student was disoriented and speaking in Haryanvi, insisting that he wasn’t crazy, but the authorities were trying to make him look that way.

"These children get their visas and get on a flight in the morning. For some reason, they are unable to explain the reason for their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back in the evening flight tied up like criminals," he said.

Indian consulate responds

Following the incident, the Indian consulate in New York took cognisance of the matter based on the social media posts and assured that it is in touch with the local authorities.

"We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard," Consulate General of India, New York said in a statement on X.

"The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals," it assured.

US embassy responds

Amid the uproar, the US embassy in India has said that although the country continues to welcome legitimate travellers, it won't tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or violation of US law.

"The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of U.S. law," the US Embassy in India posted on X.

'Indians ill-treated, Modi silent'

While the incident has sparked massive outrage on social media, the Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of failing to protect the honour of India and Indians.

“For the past one year, Indian citizens and students living in America are being repeatedly mistreated but Prime Minister Modi is maintaining silence or it should be assumed that he is unable to muster the courage to speak,” Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said.

"He is the Prime Minister of India, it is his most important responsibility to protect the honour and respect of India and Indians," Ramesh said.

“We demand that Prime Minister Modi should immediately talk to President Trump and appeal for intervention on the mistreatment and atrocities being committed against Indians in America,” he said in his post.

Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, “This is too painful, too humiliating and too distressing to watch. As a country, why should we tolerate this humiliation?”

Growing pattern

This incident is part of a broader pattern of tightened US scrutiny. Earlier US government's intensified crackdown on international students by revoking visas without prior notice.

The reasons behind the deportations have varied – from joining pro-Palestine protests to minor traffic offences, leaving many students caught in legal trouble and uncertainty.

