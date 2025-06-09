Handcuffed, crying: NRI tweets photos of ‘Indian student’ being deported from US
The user named Kunal Jain has also claimed that three to four such cases are happening every day and that there “have been more such cases in the last few days”
An X user who identifies himself as an “Indo-American social entrepreneur” has shared photos and videos of an “Indian student”, pinned to the ground and handcuffed at Newark airport in the US before presumably being deported to India.
The user, named Kunal Jain, has also claimed that three to four such cases are happening every day and that there “have been more such cases in the last few days”.
“I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” Jain wrote on X.
Three-four cases daily, claims netizen
Jain tagged the Indian Embassy in the US and sought their help, saying he could make out the student speaking in Haryanvi, claiming that he was not mad, but the US officials were trying to prove him so.
Jain further added: “These children get their visas and get on a flight in the morning. For some reason, they are unable to explain the reason for their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back in the evening flight tied up like criminals. Every day 3-4 such cases are happening. There have been more such cases in the last few days.”.