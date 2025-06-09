    • The Federal
    Indians deported from US
    Jain said he could make out the student was speaking in Haryanvi, claiming that he was not mad, but the US officials were trying to prove him so | Photo: X/@SONOFINDIA

    Handcuffed, crying: NRI tweets photos of ‘Indian student’ being deported from US

    The user named Kunal Jain has also claimed that three to four such cases are happening every day and that there “have been more such cases in the last few days”

    9 Jun 2025 5:36 PM IST

    An X user who identifies himself as an “Indo-American social entrepreneur” has shared photos and videos of an “Indian student”, pinned to the ground and handcuffed at Newark airport in the US before presumably being deported to India.

    The user, named Kunal Jain, has also claimed that three to four such cases are happening every day and that there “have been more such cases in the last few days”.

    “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” Jain wrote on X.

    Also read: Facing deportation, Indian student wins legal battle to stay in US

    Three-four cases daily, claims netizen

    Jain tagged the Indian Embassy in the US and sought their help, saying he could make out the student speaking in Haryanvi, claiming that he was not mad, but the US officials were trying to prove him so.

    Jain further added: “These children get their visas and get on a flight in the morning. For some reason, they are unable to explain the reason for their visit to the immigration authorities and are sent back in the evening flight tied up like criminals. Every day 3-4 such cases are happening. There have been more such cases in the last few days.”.

