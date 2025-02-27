Student Neelam Shinde in coma after US accident; father awaits emergency visa

Neelam Shinde, a 35-year-old Indian student, is in a coma after a tragic road accident in California, USA, on February 14. Following days of struggle and public appeals, her father’s emergency visa interview has been scheduled for February 28 at 9 AM. However, uncertainty looms over whether he will reach the US in time to be by her side.

Neelam, a resident of Maharashtra’s Satara district, suffered multiple injuries to her head, hands, legs, and chest in the accident. She underwent immediate surgery and remains in a critical condition. Doctors have advised her family to be with her as soon as possible.

Her father, Tanaji Shinde, has been desperately trying to secure an emergency visa to travel to the US, but bureaucratic hurdles have delayed the process.

Family’s heartbreak worsened by mother’s passing

The crisis for the Shinde family deepened as Neelam’s mother passed away just days ago, intensifying their emotional distress. The family had to navigate their grief while also fighting for urgent travel approvals.

"Despite approaching multiple authorities, we initially received no assistance," said a family member, highlighting the challenges they faced.

After NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule’s social media appeal, urging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy in the US to intervene, there was a swift response from the Centre. This led to the family’s visa interview being scheduled for February 28.

However, questions remain: Will the visa approval and travel arrangements happen quickly enough for Neelam’s father to reach her in time? The family now waits anxiously, hoping for the process to be expedited.

