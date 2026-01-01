India welcomes New Year 2026 with festivities, but weather plays spoilsport

Leaders across the country greeted people on the occasion of New Year 2026, extending wishes for peace, prosperity and happiness.

At the stroke of midnight, people at various tourist destinations cheered, hugged and exchanged greetings as they ushered in 2026.

PM Modi's New Year greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 1) conveyed New Year greetings to citizens and prayed for harmony and well-being in society.

“Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

“Praying for peace and happiness in our society,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended New Year greetings, expressing hope that 2026 would strengthen the resolve to build a stronger India.

In a post on X, he said he hoped the year ahead would bring peace, good health, happiness and prosperity to all, and prayed that it would reinforce people’s collective commitment to building a stronger and more developed nation.

Cold, cloudy New Year

Chilly and overcast conditions marked the New Year in the national capital, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.6 degrees Celsius and the Met office forecasting light rainfall during the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said trace rainfall was also recorded in Palam early on Thursday.

Delhi ended 2025 on a bitter note, registering its coldest December day in six years on Wednesday as the maximum temperature dropped to 14.2 degrees Celsius.

Shallow fog enveloped parts of the national capital on New Year morning, while air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category.

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 371 at 10 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Rainy New Year

The New Year began on a rainy note for Mumbaikars, with several parts of the country’s financial capital witnessing heavy showers on Thursday morning.

Instead of being welcomed by the first rays of sunshine, parts of Mumbai — particularly the island city — saw rainfall as the year began.

The showers started shortly before 6 am. While rainfall was intense in some areas, others experienced light drizzle. The intensity gradually reduced after 6.15 am.

Many residents said the unseasonal rain made the weather pleasant across the city.

Bengaluru's New Year bash

Colour, music and celebration marked the New Year fervour across Bengaluru from the night of December 31, as large crowds stepped out to welcome 2026 amid lights, laughter and heightened security.

From the stroke of midnight, central business districts, IT corridors and residential neighbourhoods resonated with cheers and celebrations.

Iconic landmarks reflecting Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan character — including MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street and Indiranagar — turned into vibrant hubs, illuminated with decorative lighting and animated by live music, DJs and spontaneous revelry. Restaurants and pubs hosted special countdown events for revellers.

As the clock struck midnight, fireworks lit up the skyline at multiple locations, with families and groups exchanging greetings, cutting cakes and sharing sweets.

The Bengaluru Police made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations, deploying additional personnel in sensitive areas and implementing traffic diversions in crowded zones.

Midnight celebrations in Marina

Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin extended New Year greetings to the people. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the state would move towards major achievements in 2026, drawing strength from past struggles.

Tamil Nadu welcomed the New Year with vibrant celebrations at beaches and public spaces, alongside prayers at temples, amid tight security. Police deployed over 1.10 lakh personnel across the state to maintain law and order.

Thousands gathered at Marina Beach, Elliot’s Beach, Besant Nagar and other locations for midnight countdowns, prayers and family gatherings, blending faith with festivity. The year also began with rainfall in parts of the state.

The Greater Chennai Police mobilised around 19,000 personnel and 1,500 home guards, conducting checks at 425 locations and deploying 30 special teams to curb bike racing in hotspots such as Guindy, Adyar and Thoraipakkam.

Celebrations were permitted only until 1 am. Restrictions included a ban on sea bathing at beaches such as Marina and Elliot’s, prohibition of firecrackers in public places, and curbs on high-decibel music systems without permission.

New Year rush in Pondicherry

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, ministers, legislators and leaders of various political parties extended New Year greetings to the public.

Tourists from neighbouring states gathered along the beach road late on Wednesday (December 31) to welcome 2026 in the Union Territory. Star hotels and restaurants organised special programmes to mark the occasion.

At the stroke of midnight between December 31 and January 1, people ushered in the New Year with enthusiastic cries of “Happy New Year”.

Police were deployed in large numbers, with barricades placed at several points to restrict vehicular access to the seafront. Wooden poles were also erected to prevent people from entering the beach.

New Year celebrations in Kashmir

The New Year in Kashmir was marked by special celebrations at prominent tourist destinations across the Valley. Tourists and locals flocked to Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg to ring in 2026.

Officials said visitors from across the country arrived to enjoy the recent snowfall, leading to a heavy rush at these destinations.

Celebrations were also held near the historic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Multi-layered security arrangements were put in place at tourist spots, with intensified checks and surveillance across the Valley.

Additional checkpoints were established, and increased patrolling, area domination exercises and surprise inspections were conducted along key roadways to prevent any untoward incidents, officials said.

Goa beaches welcome New Year

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant greeted the people of the coastal state and expressed hope that the coming year would bring peace, prosperity, good health and happiness to every Goan.

Large crowds thronged Goa’s beaches on Wednesday night to welcome the New Year amid fireworks, music and celebrations. Several coastal stretches in North Goa witnessed heavy traffic congestion, officials and locals said.

Thousands gathered at popular beaches such as Calangute, Sinquerim, Baga, Vagator, Arambol and Kerim, where seaside shacks, nightclubs and open-air venues hosted celebrations that continued late into the night.

Authorities deployed additional police personnel to manage crowds and traffic at party hotspots, while lifeguards maintained vigilance along the coastline.

One of the country’s most popular New Year destinations, Goa saw restaurants, beach shacks and nightclubs packed with tourists and locals alike.

Devotion and festivity in Tirupati

Across Andhra Pradesh, people ushered in New Year 2026 with celebrations at beaches, cities, tourist destinations and places of worship amid tight security arrangements.

Large crowds gathered late on Wednesday night in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and other towns as residents and visitors welcomed the New Year with enthusiasm.

In Visakhapatnam, people thronged Beach Road, where police regulated traffic. Hotels, clubs and resorts hosted special parties, live music and DJ events through the night.

Families, youth and tourists from different regions welcomed 2026 along the scenic coastline, enjoying festive lighting and a lively atmosphere late into the night.

Meanwhile, Tirupati witnessed devotional fervour as Vaikuntha Ekadashi coincided with the New Year. The hill shrine was illuminated and decorated with flowers as devotees marked the occasion.

(With agency inputs)