New Year’s resolutions 2026: Health, wealth and balance top Indian goals

As 2025 draws to a close, many Indians are looking ahead to 2026 with renewed hope and a familiar ritual: setting New Year's resolutions. This year, however, the focus appears sharper, more realistic, and rooted in everyday well-being rather than grand promises.

Health and fitness are once again leading the list. According to YouGov-Mint Global Survey 2025, nearly 65% of Indians plan to improve their physical health in the coming year, one of the highest rates globally. With growing awareness of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiac issues, people are increasingly prioritising exercise, yoga and better nutrition to stay healthy in the long run.

Close behind is the goal of financial stability. About 57% of respondents said they want to manage their money better by saving more, investing wisely and clearing debts. In a climate marked by inflation and rising costs, Indians are focusing on emergency funds and smarter spending to gain tighter control over their finances.

Health first

The push towards better health is not just about appearance, but about energy, longevity and prevention. Regular walks, daily yoga and simple exercise routines are emerging as preferred starting points. Dietary changes such as including millets, seasonal vegetables and home-cooked meals are also gaining traction, along with regular health check-ups to detect issues early.

These practical shifts reflect a growing understanding that consistency matters more than intensity. Small daily habits are being seen as more sustainable than drastic transformations.

Money matters

Financial fitness has become a key pillar of New Year planning. Many Indians are turning to simple tools like expense-tracking apps to understand their spending patterns. Building an emergency fund that covers at least six months of expenses is a common target, while small SIP investments are being viewed as a low-risk way to begin long-term investing.

Amid economic uncertainty, these resolutions underline a desire for stability rather than quick gains, with a focus on planning and discipline.

Mind and family

Mental well-being and quality time with family are also rising priorities. Nearly 52% of people are focusing on mental health, while around 40.9% want to spend more meaningful time with loved ones, reflecting deep-rooted family values.

Digital detox is closely linked to this shift. About 43% plan to cut down on overall phone usage, and 42% aim to reduce time on social media. These efforts are driven by a need to combat screen addiction and reclaim mental peace in an increasingly fast-paced world.

Skills for the future

Skill development is emerging as a strong theme for 2026. Insights from India observers in 2025 suggest that many Indians are resolving to learn new professional and digital skills. Areas such as artificial intelligence, coding and digital marketing are in focus as people seek to stay relevant in a rapidly changing job market.

Alongside career-oriented learning, personal growth goals such as reading more books, picking up hobbies and adopting sustainable living practices are also trending. The emphasis is on becoming future-ready without feeling overwhelmed.

Making it stick

A recurring question around New Year's resolutions is how to sustain them beyond January. Experts stress the importance of starting small and setting realistic expectations. The SMART approach — specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound goals — is being recommended to make progress feel rewarding rather than stressful.

Simple ideas aligned with Indian lifestyles are gaining popularity. These include short daily meditation sessions, setting phone-free hours, maintaining a gratitude journal, planning monthly family dinners, and dedicating just 30 minutes a day to online learning.

Ultimately, 2026 is shaping up to be about balance — between health, wealth and happiness. It is less about perfection and more about steady, meaningful steps forward. As the year approaches, the question remains: what will be your top resolution?

