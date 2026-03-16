India to sign US trade deal after new tariff framework is finalised: Commerce Secretary

India will sign the US-India trade deal only when the new architecture of tariffs is in place, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday (March 16).

He further stated that talks are on with the US on the details of the issue, reported PTI.

US tariff framework after SC ruling

The development comes weeks after the US Supreme Court delivered a major setback to the Trump administration by striking down its global tariffs, stating that the Trump administration failed to provide sufficient legal justification for the move.

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Following the court’s decision, US President Donald Trump unveiled a revised tariff framework on February 21. The Trump administration introduced a global baseline tariff of 10 per cent on imports from all countries under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. A day later, the rate was raised to 15 per cent.

Section 122 authorises the President to impose temporary tariffs for up to 150 days, with the measure taking effect from February 24. The administration also said it would launch investigations into what it described as unfair trade practices, which could pave the way for longer-term tariff actions.

West Asia conflict creates logistical challenges

Speaking to reporters, Agarwal further stated that logistical challenges have emerged for India following the conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the US.

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“There are logistical challenges that are being faced. Air cargo is also facing certain challenges because of some disruptions in flights.” He added that the disturbances could weigh on trade flows between India and the region. “It will have some impact. Their imports from India will also suffer because they are also dependent on India for multiple categories,” Agrawal said as quoted by ANI.

Efforts to keep trade channels operational

He, however, said both sides are working to manage the situation and ensure trade channels remain operational. “Both sides are very engaged in finding solutions which can address some of these challenges. It may have some impact, but it will not be completely wiped out,” he said.

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Agrawal also noted that the government has put in place a mechanism to track developments and respond swiftly.

“There are certain collaborations, certain work that we are doing by forming an interministerial group under DGFT, which meets every morning,” he added, referring to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Trade remedies action in February

Separate government trade data for February pointed to ongoing action on trade remedies and facilitation measures. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies initiated a countervailing duty probe into imports of “PVC Suspension” from China.

According to the data, “DGTR has initiated one Countervailing duty investigation concerning imports of ‘PVC Suspension’ from China PR.”

It further stated that “DGTR has issued two final findings in the month of February, 2026” in anti-dumping investigations related to “Monoisopropylamine (MIPA)” and “Methyl Acetoacetate” imports from China PR, while “DGTR has not issued any Preliminary findings in the month of February, 2026.”

(With agency inputs)