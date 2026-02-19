India to restore full visa processing for Bangladesh, says Assistant High Commissioner

India will soon restore issuance of all categories of visas to normal processing levels, the Assistant High Commissioner of the Assistant High Commission of India in Sylhet, Aniruddha Das, said on Thursday (February 19).

“At present, medical and double-entry visas are being issued, and initiatives have been taken to resume travel visas and other categories,” he said during an interaction with journalists at the Sylhet Zilla Press Club, reported the Daily Star.

The Assistant High Commission official assured that there would be full cooperation in the issuance of visas, highlighting its importance in boosting ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

‘Ties anchored in mutual respect’

India-Bangladesh ties are anchored in mutual respect and shared interests, India’s senior consular representative in Sylhet said, describing citizens on both sides of the border as the enduring drivers of cooperation.

“The people of both countries will be the principal stakeholders in a stable, positive, constructive, long-term and mutually beneficial relationship,” said Das.

‘Cultural links to practical gains’

He pointed to the two neighbours’ location, cultural links and expanding economies as assets that should be converted into practical gains.

“We should transform our geographical and cultural proximity, growing economic capacity and aspirations for the future into new opportunities through mutual cooperation,” he added.

‘Bangladesh and India share the same outlook’

Relations between the two countries have nosedived since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in the violent student-led agitation in 2024, a period during which India curtailed visa processing for Bangladeshi applicants.

“Bangladesh and India share the same outlook. Both nations have carried their cultures from the past. We want to work together,” he added as quoted by bdnews24.