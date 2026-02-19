Bangladeshi student-activist accused of cop’s murder held at Delhi airport, deported

A Bangladeshi student activist wanted in connection with the murder of a Hindu police officer in his country last year was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and deported, reports said on Thursday (February 19).

The accused, identified as Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, was intercepted by immigration authorities while attempting to board a flight to a European destination. Acting on inputs regarding his background, the authorities detained him at the airport before placing him under custody.

Following necessary procedures, Mehdi was deported to Bangladesh, reports said.

Murder during political upheaval

Mehdi, a resident of Habiganj in Bangladesh, is an accused in the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on August 5, 2024 — a day marked by widespread violence and political upheaval in the neighbouring country.

The killing took place amid nationwide protests that eventually led to the ouster of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On that day, incidents of arson and looting were reported across several parts of Bangladesh.

Chowdhury was posted at Baniachang police station in Habiganj when a protest march by students and villagers approached the premises. According to reports, police opened fire as tensions escalated, resulting in the deaths of six people. Enraged protesters later surrounded and set fire to the police station.

Brutal lynching

During the mob attack, several police personnel were trapped inside the station. Chowdhury was allegedly beaten brutally and burnt alive by the mob. His body was later found hanging from a tree, reports said.

Sources indicated that a video that went viral after the incident purportedly showed Mehdi claiming responsibility for the officer’s killing.

Chowdhury had been married for less than a year when the violence broke out. Three months after his death, his wife gave birth to a son. He was the only son of his parents.

Authorities in Bangladesh are expected to proceed with further legal action following Mehdi’s deportation.