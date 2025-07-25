India successfully tests fires drone-launched missile made by DRDO

India has successfully test-fired a precision-guided missile, made by DRDO, from a drone at a test range in Andhra Pradesh on Friday (July 25).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X said that the flight trials were conducted at a test range in Kurnool.

"In a major boost to India's defence capabilities, @DRDO_India has successfully carried out flight trials of UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in the National Open Area Range (NOAR), test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh," Singh said in a post on X.

What is the ULPGM-V3

ULPGM-V3, first showcased at the Aero India 2025 in February air show in Bengaluru, is a new class of advanced air-to-ground missiles that is custom-made for launching strikes from drones.

Also referred to as ULM-ER (Unmanned Launched Munition – Extended Range), the ULPGM-V3 features major upgrades over the earlier versions V1 and V2 in terms of both range and capability, reported the Business Standard.

Fire-and-forget targeting

According to DRDO, the V3 variant of the missile features a passive homing system that uses an imaging infrared (IR) seeker. This provides the missile with “fire-and-forget” targeting capability at both day and night.

The missile, weighing 12.5 kg, is powered by a small dual-thrust solid propulsion system and has an operational range of 4kms in daytime, 2.5 km at night. It also features a two-way datalink. It can be armed with multiple types of warheads and can engage both static and moving targets with high precision.

The Business Standard reported that in the latest flight trial, a DRDO-secured hexacopter UAV was used.

The backdrop

The development comes in the backdrop of the fact of Pakistan resorting to large-scale use of drones and UAVs to target Indian military and civilian infrastructure in the wake of Operation Sindoor. However, most of them were neutralised by Indian air defence systems and failed to inflict any major damage.

New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead. The Indian military struck 9 terror bases in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and mainland Kashmir. At least 100 terrorists were neutralised in the precision strikes.