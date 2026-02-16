India stands at forefront of AI transformation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 16) said India stands at the forefront of the artificial intelligence transformation and its strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility.

His remarks came on a day when he is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from February 16-20, alongside the India AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam.

Modi’s X message

In a series of posts on X, Modi said, “Bringing the world together to discuss AI! Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit.”

“The theme of the summit is ‘Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya’ (welfare for all, happiness for all), reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence for human-centric progress,” he said.

Modi pointed out that AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise.