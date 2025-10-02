‘Deeply ironic’: India blasts Pakistan at UNHRC on human rights

India has lashed out at Pakistan, accusing it of hypocrisy at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for lecturing on human rights despite state-sponsored persecution of minorities on its own soil.

‘Deeply ironic’ jibe at Pakistan

Addressing the 34th Meeting of the 60th Session of the UNHRC in Geneva on Wednesday (October 1), Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain said that India finds it “deeply ironic” that a country with one of the worst human rights records tries to lecture others.

Hussain further stated that Pakistan has tried to misuse the UNHRC to make baseless allegations against India, only to have its own hypocrisies exposed.

“We find it deeply ironic that a country with one of the worst human rights records seeks to lecture others. Their attempt to misuse this forum with fabricated allegations against India only exposed their hypocrisy,” added Hussain.

‘Rampant prosecution of minorities’

He further stated that instead of resorting to baseless propaganda against India, Pakistan should confront the “rampant state-sponsored persecution” of minorities in its own soil.

“Instead of making baseless propaganda, they should confront the rampant state-sponsored persecution and systematic discrimination against their own religious and ethnic minorities that plague their own society,” said Hussain.

Pak airstrike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

India’s statement at the UNHRC comes days after at least 24 people, including women and children, were killed in a blast of explosive materials stored at a compound owned by the Pakistani Taliban, local police said, reported the Hindustan Times.

However, local residents contradicted the police version. They alleged that airstrikes on the compound in Tirah Valley’s Matur Dara area in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, were responsible for the deaths.

According to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's provincial branch, five houses were destroyed in the airstrikes. Station House Officer, Tirah police Station, Zafar Khan said that at least 10 civilians, including women and children, along with 14 militants died in the explosion.

Concern at UNHRC

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, during the NHRC session, concerns were raised over human rights violations in Pakistan.

Pointing out that 158th on the World Press Freedom Index, Josh Bowes, an international geopolitical researcher, told ANI, “The USCIRF Religious Freedom report for 2025 states that over 700 individuals were in prison for blasphemy charges, with a 300 per cent increase from the last year.”

“The Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Body documented 785 enforced disappearances and 121 killings in the first half of 2025 alone. The Pashtun national jirga (assembly of Pashtun leaders) said that in 2025, 4000 Pashtuns are still missing,” added Bowes.