PoK: 12 civilians killed, 200 injured as Pakistan forces open fire at protestors

At least 12 civilians have reportedly lost their lives after Pakistani security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), which has been witnessing a wave of unrest for the past couple of days.

According to news reports, five people were killed in Dhirkot in Bagh district, while another five died in Muzaffarabad and two in Mirpur, while over 200 civilians have been injured. Three policemen too have died in the clashes, and at least nine have been injured.

Biggest protest in recent years

The protest, which is one of the biggest one in recent years, is led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

It started over the government's failure to meet 38 key demands. But now on its third day, as the protestors' 'long march to Muzaffarabad' continued despite the government crackdown, has snowballed into a broader agitation against excesses by the military in the region.

Protestors threw stones and large shipping containers - strategically placed on bridges to block their march on Muzaffarabad - were tossed into the river below. Visuals showed dozens of protesters getting together to push the containers off the bridge.

The government is responding to the agitation in PoK with violent crackdowns, with security forces deploying tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds. In response to the escalating unrest, thousands of additional troops have been deployed from Punjab and Islamabad.

38 demands

The 38 demands put forward by JAAC include abolition of 12 seats in the PoK Assembly reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. Locals argue this undermines representative governance.

"Our campaign is for fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years... either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people," JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir told the media.

Mir issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, declaring that the ongoing strike was merely “Plan A”—a signal that public patience has worn thin. He added that the JAAC has contingency strategies in place, including a formidable “Plan D.”

In response to the deadly firing in Muzaffarabad, the JAAC has demanded that the Muslim Conference—allegedly supported by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)—be officially designated as a terrorist organisation. Additionally, the JAAC is calling for financial compensation and government jobs for the families of those killed in the violence.

Region shuts down

Since the demonstrations erupted on September 29, markets, shops, and local businesses have remained shuttered. The protests have paralysed daily life across the region.

Authorities have also imposed a complete shutdown of mobile, internet, and landline services, further isolating the region.

Islamabad responds

Islamabad has responded to the escalating protests in PoK with a show of force. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, heavily armed patrols have conducted flag marches across PoK towns, while thousands of troops have been redeployed from the neighboring Punjab province.

Sources also confirm that an additional 1,000 soldiers have been dispatched from the capital.

In a bid to control the unrest, the Pakistani government has imposed severe restrictions on internet access throughout the region.

Meanwhile, Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), has called on the United Nations and the international community to intervene urgently and address the crisis.

Speaking at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Khan warned of a humanitarian crisis in POK and reminded member states of their obligations under international treaties. This escalation follows last week's tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 30 civilians were killed in Pakistan Air Force airstrikes.

Tragic incident

These clashes come on the heels of a tragic incident last week, in which 30 civilians were killed when China-made JF-17 fighter jets reportedly dropped LS-6 laser-guided bombs on a village in the remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.