India Post to resume US postal services from October 15

India Post has decided to resume international postal services of all categories to the US from October 15. According to an official release on Tuesday (October 14), the Department of Posts states that customs duty on postal shipments from India to the US is applicable at a flat rate of 50 per cent of the declared consignment value under the new tariff rule, citing US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) guidelines.

"The Department of Posts is pleased to announce the resumption of all categories of international postal services to the United States of America (USA) with effect from 15 October 2025," stated the release.

Reason behind suspension of service

Pointing out that the postal services to the US were earlier suspended through an office memorandum dated August 22, following an Executive Order issued by the US Administration, India Post stated that the move was required in view of the new regulatory requirements introduced by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

"The suspension was necessitated by new regulatory requirements introduced by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the collection and remittance of import duties," stated India Post.

No product-specific duties

It further stated that, unlike courier or commercial consignments, no additional base or product-specific duties are levied on postal items.

"This favourable duty structure substantially lowers the overall cost burden for exporters, making the postal channel a more affordable and competitive logistics option for MSMEs, artisans, small traders, and e-commerce exporters," the statement said.

The DoP said that it will not levy any additional charges on customers for facilitating DDP (delivered duty paid) and qualified party services.

"The postal tariffs will remain unchanged, ensuring that exporters continue to benefit from affordable international delivery rates while complying with the revised US import requirements. This measure has been introduced to maintain affordability, support MSMEs, and boost India's exports through the postal channel," the statement said.

The backdrop

The Ministry of Communications on August 23 announced a temporary halt in booking all types of postal items to the United States starting from August 25, except for letters/documents and gift items valued up to $100.

This measure followed a U.S. executive order that removes the duty-free threshold (previously $800) for imports, making all postal shipments liable to customs duties.

Airlines had declined to accept postal consignments due to undefined duty-collection rules.

