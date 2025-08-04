India Post to phase out Registered Post; what does it mean for secure postal delivery?

The Indian Postal Department has announced the discontinuation of its iconic Registered Post service, starting September 1, 2025.

Marking the end of one of India Post’s oldest services, the Registered Post service will be phased out as part of a strategic integration with Speed Post, aimed at modernising operations.

Aim for unified framework

The decision announced via an internal circular aims to simplify mail operations and deliver better customer convenience by consolidating overlapping services.

The circular, dated July 2, said the reason behind the major change is an aim to make the mail service more streamlined and “deliver greater customer convenience by consolidating similar services under a unified framework."

Registered Post has been used for secure delivery, ensuring that the mail reaches only the addressee. In contrast, Speed Post prioritises faster delivery and allows any person at the given address to collect the post.

Despite being slower, Registered Post was considered reliable and affordable, commonly used for legal notices, job offers, and government documents.

Drop in volume

Official postal data show a consistent yearly decline in the use of Registered Post since 2011-2012.

The decision comes after the volume of registered items dropped from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019-2020, even before the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the digital shift.

The merger is partly a response to this trend and the rise of private courier services, e-commerce logistic,s and online communication.

Perks of merger

Postal Department officials clarified that secure delivery features will not disappear. Registered Post will be available as a registration facility within Speed Post

For example, a Rs 5 letter can still be registered for Rs 17 more at Rs 22. The proof of delivery and addressee-specific delivery feature would be offered as a value-added feature.

The merger would also help to provide a better customer experience with faster delivery, said officials of the department.

Cost concerns

There are concerns about affordability, as Speed Post is more expensive. Registered Post is relatively cheaper. The starting fee was Rs 25.96 plus Rs 5 per 20 grams, while Speed Post starts at Rs 41 for up to 50 grams.

The price difference of 20-25 percent may impact small traders, farmers, and citizens, especially in remote and rural areas, who rely on cost-effective communication services.

Officials argue that this change is necessary to meet evolving user expectations in a digital age.

Operational revamp

The merger is intended to enhance tracking accuracy, improve delivery speed, and boost operational efficiency by bringing all such services under the Speed Post framework, which has been in operation since 1986.

The move seeks to consolidate the multiplicity of the postal services and mail processing, streamline delivery operations, and cut operational costs.

Additionally, small post offices would reportedly be merged into independent delivery offices, allowing for more flexible delivery timings based on customer convenience.

Colonial-era service

Registered Post, with its roots in colonial-era India, played a crucial role in legal, educational, and government communication.

Evidence of delivery and posting was admissible in courts, making it a trusted method for government departments, banks, courts, and educational institutions to ensure compliance and documentation.

Postal customers said features such as proof of delivery and online tracking facility, and the registered posts’ feature to deliver mail only to the specific addressee should be retained.

Customers have also called for the inclusion of key Registered Post features and a revision in tariffs.