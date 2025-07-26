India marks 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas amid new security dynamics

India is observing the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday (July 26), a day dedicated to remembering the heroic efforts of the Indian armed forces during the 1999 Kargil War.

The conflict, which was fought in the high-altitude treacherous terrain of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kargil district, ended in a decisive victory for India.

Also Read: A timeline of Indo-Pak armed conflicts since 1947

Remembering Kargil

In 1999, Pakistani troops and militants, exploiting the treacherous terrain and frigid altitudes, infiltrated key positions in the Dras sector of Kargil.

The Indian Army launched Operation Vijay and fought a very difficult war against Pakistan in the inaccessible peaks of Kargil that continued for more than two months and three weeks between 3 May and 26 July.

India's hard-fought victory in Kargil war came at a steep cost — many Indian soldiers were martyred, and injured.

On 26 July 1999, India declared victory by reclaiming all occupied positions. The Kargil conflict was also India’s first televised war.

Peaks such as Tololing and Tiger Hill became symbols of defiance and sacrifice.

Evolving warfare

This year’s Kargil Vijay Diwas carries added significance in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

While Kargil was a conventional battle primarily fought with infantry and artillery, Operation Sindoor represents a shift towards non-contact warfare, using precision missiles, drones, and air defence systems.

Operation Vijay lasted from May to July and there was a fierce battle for several weeks. In Operation Sindoor, nine terror bases were reportedly struck in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) within 25 minutes.

Pakistan attempted retaliation through drone incursions and missile threats, all of which were thwarted. The Indian military’s swift and coordinated response prompted Islamabad to seek a ceasefire within four days.

The Pakistani army was given a befitting reply in the Kargil war and Operation Sindoor with the same force but in a different style.

Operation Vijay

During Operation Vijay in 1999, the Indian Armed Forces relied heavily on legacy systems, with infantry units primarily relying on the INSAS rifles, Dragunov sniper rifles, Bofors howitzers and support weapons such as the Carl Gustav rocket launcher.

Artillery support came from 105 mm Indian field guns and mortars, and close combat often involved AK-47s and Carl Gustav rocket launchers.

MiG-21s and Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force provided vital aerial cover and precision bombing, especially during the recapture of strategic positions like Tiger Hill.

Also Read: ‘Soldiers sacrificed their lives’: Pakistan Army admits role in Kargil war for the first time

Operation Sindoor

In Operation Sindoor, India’s military capabilities have seen a significant technological leap. From indigenous communication handsets to cutting-edge artillery and missile defense systems, the force is better equipped for modern warfare.

Infantry is now equipped with modern assault rifles such as the SIG716, AK-203, and protected by advanced body armor and helmets. Integration across the Army, Navy, and Air Force has enabled multi-domain operations.

Indigenously developed platforms like the Dhanush and ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) howitzers (to be inducted soon) have replaced legacy artillery, providing greater range and accuracy.

Precision targeting and surveillance have improved drastically with the integration of advanced drones, loitering munitions, and AI-assisted battlefield management systems.

The air defense is bolstered with indigenous Akash and imported S-400 missile systems, drastically improving the ability to intercept aerial and drone threats.

Also Read: Kargil war 25th year: No progress in India’s intel structure, says defence analyst

Strategic outlook

The legacy of Kargil war is not just about sacrifice but also about transformation, one that underscores India’s evolving security preparedness in a volatile neighbourhood.

Pakistan’s objectives remain consistent: to internationalise the Kashmir issue through infiltration and proxy attacks. However, India’s response has grown more assertive.

The Indian Armed Forces today train not only for conventional war, but also hybrid conflict and counter-drone operations.



