Kargil war 25th year: No progress in India’s intel structure, says defence analyst





“This failure to learn from past mistakes has manifested in conflicts like Galwan recently,” pointed out Commodore C Uday Bhaskar, a veteran defence analyst in an exclusive interview with The Federal, as he delves into the lasting impact of the Kargil conflict, which marked its 25th anniversary on July 26.

Commodore Bhaskar, who is also director of the New Delhi-based Society for Policy Studies, reflected on the lessons learned from Operation Vijay, the current state of India’s defence capabilities, and the controversial Agnipath scheme.

It has been 25 years since Operation Vijay. What are the key lessons learned from the Kargil conflict?

Reflecting on the significance of Kargil on its 25th year, I believe, it stands as a pivotal moment in India’s security history. To understand its full impact, we must place it in a broader historical context. From the moment India gained independence in 1947, its territorial integrity faced challenges. The first of these emerged as early as October 1947, and this issue has persisted over the decades.

Kargil in 1999 was a stark reminder of these ongoing challenges, particularly concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

As we revisit Kargil in 2024, several key aspects emerge. Chief among them is the extraordinary valour of Indian soldiers — particularly the young officers —who managed to turn a dire situation into a success. Their bravery and sacrifice should be honoured, and we must remember those who lost their lives, those who continue to grieve, and the veterans who were injured.

However, there are aspects of the Kargil conflict that are less admirable. The war exposed significant intelligence lapses. India was caught off guard not only during Kargil but also during the Galwan clash, highlighting systemic issues in intelligence adequacy. This is a crucial lesson from Kargil: India's higher defence management, from the Prime Minister to the Cabinet Committee on Security, has struggled to address intelligence deficiencies effectively.



The Kargil conflict, which concluded on July 26, 1999, led to the establishment of the Kargil Review Committee, chaired by K Subrahmanyam, with Lt Gen Hazari and journalist George Varghese as members. Their report, completed within six months and made largely public, provided an important contribution to India's security literature.

Notably, the report’s title, "From Surprise to Reckoning," reflects the gravity of the challenge rather than framing it as a victory.

Despite the report's recommendations, 25 years later, there has been insufficient progress in reforming India’s intelligence structure. This failure to learn from past mistakes has manifested in subsequent conflicts like Galwan. As India approaches its 75th year as a republic, the ongoing issues with intelligence adequacy remain a pressing concern that must be addressed to prevent future surprises and ensure national security.

Given India’s participation in multilateral forums like the QUAD and its strengthened relations with Western countries, is another intelligence failure nearly impossible?

Intelligence is a multi-faceted domain, and with the advent of technologies like AI, its complexity has only increased. For India, this underscores the necessity of developing a robust national intelligence capability. Today, intelligence is not solely a military concern but a broader national imperative.

While we rightly celebrate the valour of Indian soldiers, it has become increasingly apparent, though reluctantly, that the strategic leadership during conflicts may not have always met the required standards. Each year brings new insights into past wars, yet India has struggled to openly publish and disclose critical records, a vital practice for any democracy.

For instance, after the 1962 war with China, the Henderson-Brooks Report was commissioned to review the military aspects of the conflict. However, despite promises from successive governments, this report remains largely inaccessible to the public, with only pirated versions available. Similarly, in the case of the Kargil conflict, the official history remains unpublished. Our understanding of the war is largely shaped by personal accounts, biographies, and memoirs, rather than an authoritative official version.

Current discussions in forums around Delhi reveal a spectrum of opinions. Some retired officials argue that while intelligence inputs were provided to the Army during Kargil, they were not adequately acted upon. This type of speculation underscores the need for a more informed and transparent debate on these critical issues.

India must take ownership of its lapses and foster an open, informed discussion on intelligence and military strategy. Only through such transparency can we ensure continuous improvement and preparedness for future challenges.



