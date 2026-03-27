Lockdown rumours: 'Remain calm, no such proposal', clarifies government

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday (March 27) rubbished rumours of a nationwide lockdown and made it clear that no such proposal is currently under consideration by the government.

Elaborating further, the Union Minister said that the Centre was constantly monitoring the developments in the energy sector and supply chains, adding that the global situation continued to remain in flux.

Energy security and preparedness

Puri said that the Centre had taken all the necessary steps to ensure energy security for the country and was fully prepared to face any emergency.

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"The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges,” stated Puri in a post on X.

"India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner," he added.

The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis.Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted… — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) March 27, 2026

Call for calm amid rumours

Reiterating his denial of the possibility of a lockdown in the country, the Union Minister urged the people to remain calm and responsible.

"Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful," he added.

Speculation linked to global supply concerns

Puri’s remarks come amid growing speculation linked to global oil and gas shortages, which have raised concerns in some quarters about the possibility of a lockdown in India. Questions have also been raised over the availability of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), with sections describing the situation as “worrisome.”

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Earlier in the week, the Centre dismissed reports suggesting any move towards a nationwide lockdown, making it clear that no restrictions on public movement or economic activity are being contemplated. Officials also indicated that recent comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been misunderstood in certain sections.

‘Preparedness’ remarks and online buzz

The confusion appears to have stemmed from the Prime Minister’s references to “preparedness” during recent addresses in Parliament, which were made against the backdrop of ongoing tensions in West Asia and their possible economic fallout.

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At the same time, a spike in online speculation coincided with the sixth anniversary of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, further fuelling concerns. The government, however, clarified that the reference to “COVID-like preparedness” pertains only to administrative readiness and contingency planning, and does not imply any stay-at-home orders or restrictions on movement.