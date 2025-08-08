Netanyahu offers Modi private advice on how to deal with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he would give Prime Minister Narendra Modi “some advice” on how to deal with US President Donald Trump. He also said that since both Trump and Modi are his terrific friends, he would provide the advice to Modi “in private”.

Netanyahu’s comments come at a time when the relationship between the US and India has turned frosty with Trump’s decision to slap a total of 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the US in two phases of 25 per cent each.

"PM Modi and Trump are terrific friends of mine. I would give PM Modi some advice on dealing with Trump, but privately," Netanyahu told journalists on Thursday (August 8) as quoted by NDTV. The Israeli Prime Minister also said that he would like to visit India “soon.”

‘Solid basis of Indo-US relations’

As for the tariff issue, the Israeli Prime Minister said that the basis of the Indo-US relationship was “solid”, adding that the two countries would benefit if they arrive at a consensus on the tariffs as soon as possible. He also said that such a resolution of the issue would be beneficial for Israel.

"The basis of the relationship is very solid. It will be in the interest of India and the US to arrive at a common ground and resolve the tariff issue. Such a resolution will be good for Israel as well, as both countries are our friends," said Netanyahu.

‘Israeli weapons worked for India’

According to media reports, Netanyahu lauded the India-Israel defence cooperation, saying that the military equipment supplied by Israel to India proved to be very effective during Operation Sindoor. He said that Israel’s weapons were “battle-tested ”, adding that his country does not make weapons in laboratories.

As for the issue of cross-border terrorism, the Israeli Prime Minister pointed out that for a large country like India, it was very difficult to ensure surveillance all over, adding that Israel was ready to help India with surveillance equipment.

Netanyahu’s remarks come at a time when the US has slapped a total of 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods. However, New Delhi has dug in its heels with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to protect the interests of farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders.