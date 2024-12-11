75 Indian nationals evacuated from Syria reach Beirut

India has evacuated 75 of its nationals from Syria, two days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar al-Assad’s authoritarian government.

The evacuation, coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus (Syria) and Beirut (Lebanon), was put into effect following an assessment of the security situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“The Government of India today evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, following recent developments in that country,” it said in a late-night statement on Tuesday (December 10).

Situation being monitored

“The evacuees included 44 ‘zaireen’ from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India,” it said.

The MEA said the government accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad.