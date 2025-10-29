India condemns ‘blinkered’ UN report, rejects Myanmar refugee claim

Refuting a UN report on Myanmar's human rights situation, which claimed that following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, displaced persons from the country have come under severe pressure in India, New Delhi dubbed the report as a "blinkered analysis" stating that it has "absolutely no factual bearing”.

India reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, underlining that sustainable peace can only be secured through inclusive political dialogue and early restoration of democratic processes through credible and participatory elections.

‘Baseless and biased’

Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia, delivering India's statement during the Interactive Dialogue on the human rights situation in Myanmar at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (October 28), expressed serious objection to the "baseless and biased" observations made by the UN Special Rapporteur against India in its report on Myanmar's human rights situation.

"I express serious objections to the baseless and biased observation in the report regarding my country," he said.

Saikia further stated that the "biased approach" adopted by the Special Rapporteur (SR) concerning the civilian victims of the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam was viewed through a "communal lens".

‘No factual bearing’

He also said that the claim linking the April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam with displaced persons from Myanmar has absolutely "no factual bearing". "My country rejects such prejudice and blinkered analysis by the Special Rapporteur," added Saikia.

The MP urged the UN expert not to rely on "unverified and skewed media reports whose sole purpose appears to be maligning" India. He underscored that the country is home to over 200 million Muslims, which is about 10 per cent of the world's Muslim population, living in harmony with people of all faiths.

The parliamentarian stressed that the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Myanmar remains a "matter of deep concern" for India, particularly because of its "cross-border implications", including the challenges posed by "transnational crimes such as drug, arms and human trafficking".

He cautioned that India has observed an "alarming level of radicalisation" among some displaced persons, leading to "pressure and impact on the law and order situation".

What the UN report said

India’s objections come in the wake of the report on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, wherein Special Rapporteur Thomas H Andrews said, "Following the April 2025 terrorist attack on Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, refugees from Myanmar have been under severe pressure in India even though no individuals from Myanmar were involved in the attack."

Andrews alleged that Myanmar refugees in India "have been summoned, detained, interrogated and threatened with deportation by Indian authorities in recent months.”

‘Peace through political dialogue’

Saikia said New Delhi continues to support all initiatives aimed at fostering trust and advancing a "Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led path" toward peace, stability and democracy.

"We reiterate our consistent position calling for an immediate cessation of violence, release of political prisoners, unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive political dialogue," he said.

The lawmaker emphasised that sustainable peace can only be secured through inclusive political dialogue and the early restoration of democratic processes through credible and participatory elections.

The UN's Third Committee, which deals with human rights and humanitarian issues, was debating the worsening situation in Myanmar following the 2021 military coup and ongoing violence between the junta and resistance forces.

(With agency inputs)