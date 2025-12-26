India condemns killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh, flags ‘unremitting hostility'

India on Friday (December 26) said that “unremitting hostility” against minorities in Bangladesh is a cause of concern as it condemned the recent killing of a Hindu man in the neighbouring country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been recorded in Bangladesh during the tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

'Condemns Hindu man's killing'

“The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to a question regarding the killing of a second Hindu man in Bangladesh.

“We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh. More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government. These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence,” he added.

The MEA reiterated that maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government, adding that India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists.

“Our point on Bangladesh has been very clear and consistent throughout. India stands for strengthening our ties with the people of Bangladesh. We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh. We stand for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh, which are to be held in a peaceful atmosphere,” Jaiswal added as quoted by ANI.

Bangladesh govt on lynching

The remarks come days after a Hindu man was reportedly lynched in Bangladesh over alleged extortion, shortly after another member of the minority community was killed in a separate incident.

The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus strongly condemned the killing while asserting that it was not communal in nature and that the death resulted from a violent situation linked to criminal activity.

Police account of the incident

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday (December 24) in Pangsha upazila of Rajbari town. The deceased was identified as Amrit Mondal, who was allegedly associated with a criminal gang involved in extortion. He was beaten by locals after allegedly attempting to extort money from a household, according to reports.

Police said Mondal was rescued in a critical condition and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 2.00 am. His body was later sent for post-mortem examination. One person was arrested, firearms were recovered, and police said Mondal had multiple criminal cases against him.

The incident came a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Das, was lynched in Mymensingh over blasphemy allegations, triggering protests across Bangladesh and drawing concern from India. The interim government has said it would take responsibility for Das’s family.