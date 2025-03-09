India condemns 'despicable acts' of vandalism on BAPS temple in California

India on Sunday (March 9) strongly condemned the "despicable acts" of vandalism on a Hindu temple in California's Chino Hills and demanded "stringent action" against those involved.

New Delhi also called for adequate security to be provided to the places of worship in view of the incident.

While responding to media queries on the incident, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship.

"We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms," said Jaiswal.

A prominent Hindu temple in California was defaced with anti-India graffiti by some unknown persons in another incident targeting the community's sacred spaces in the US. The miscreants wrote anti-India and anti-Modi messages on the temple walls.

This comes months after a BAPS temple in California's Sacramento was desecrated when in September 2024, graffiti with expletives appeared on the temple premises. Shortly before the Sacramento incident, another BAPS temple in Melville, New York, was defaced.

BAPS temple desecrated

The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Saturday said that Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills faced desecration.

"In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root," the BAPS Public Affairs posted on X.

Further, praying for peace, the BAPS authorities said, "BAPSLosAngeles, like all BAPS Mandirs worldwide, serves as a symbol of peace, harmony, equality, selfless service, and universal Hindu values. We strongly denounce these actions and pray for peace among all communities."

The Consulate General of India in New York had strongly condemned the incident. In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York said the "vandalism" of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable ; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act.”

Advocacy groups demand action

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation, a non-profit advocacy group, said the vandalism at the largest Hindu temple in California occurred on Saturday and demanded the FBI and its director Kash Patel to probe the matter.

"We ask @ChinoHills_PD, @FBI @FBIDirectorKash @DNIGabbard to investigate this latest in a string of anti-Hindu hate crimes on our sacred spaces," it said.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), an advocacy group dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America, drew attention to past such cases and demanded a thorough investigation.

"Another Hindu Temple vandalised - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination," it said on X.

"Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called "Khalistan referendum" in LA (Los Angeles) draws close," it said.

10 temples vandalised

CoHNA gave a list of 10 temples that have been vandalised or burglarised in the last few years.

In September, the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento was desecrated with expletive-laden graffiti, saying "Hindus go back!" Nearly 10 days before the Sacramento incident, another BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was defaced with hateful messages.

(With inputs from agencies)