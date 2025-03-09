One more BAPS Hindu temple vandalised in the US; 'not let hate take root'

One more temple in the US has been vandalised after the authorities of the BAPS Hindu temple in California declared that their temple was desecrated by some unknown person.

In a social media post, the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) authorities on Saturday (March 8) said that the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills was desecrated.

"In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root," the BAPS Public Affairs posted on X.

"Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," it said, without providing details of the incident.

Demand for investigation

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), an advocacy group dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America, drew attention to past such cases and demanded a thorough investigation.

"Another Hindu Temple vandalised - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination," it said on X.

"Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called "Khalistan referendum" in LA draws close," it said.

CoHNA gave a list of 10 temples that have been vandalised or burglarised in the last few years.

In September, the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento was desecrated with expletive-laden graffiti, saying "Hindus go back!" Nearly 10 days before the Sacramento incident, another BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was defaced with hateful messages.

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation said in their social media post that the largest Hindu temple in California in Chino Hills, was vandalized with profanities earlier today. They demanded the police, and the FBI under director Kash Patel "to investigate this latest in a string of anti-Hindu hate crimes on our sacred spaces".

The Consulate General of India in New York had strongly condemned the incident.

