India, Canada finalise national work plan on security, law enforcement

India and Canada have agreed to formulate a “national work plan” to streamline bilateral cooperation with regard to national security and law enforcement issues. The move is aimed at enabling practical collaboration between the two countries.

The decision was taken during a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada Nathalie Drouin in Ottawa on February 7, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a release on Saturday (February 9).

“The two sides acknowledged the progress on initiatives aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens. They agreed to a shared workplan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities,” stated the MEA.

Information sharing on illegal drugs

It further stated that during the meeting, both sides agreed to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers. It was also decided that the respective agencies of both countries would build on working relationships.

New Delhi and Ottawa also agreed on timely information sharing on issues, including enabling timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks.

Cooperation on cyber security, immigration

“They also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing on cybersecurity issues, as well as continuing discussions on cooperation related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations,” it added.

The move is seen as part of efforts by the two sides to normalise their relations that came under severe strain following a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in 2023.

NSA Doval's visit to Ottawa came as the two sides are making preparations for a likely trip to India early next month by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

NSA Doval also had a meeting with Canada's Minister for Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, on Friday.

The backdrop

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had dismissed Trudeau's accusation as "absurd". In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April last year helped in beginning the process to reset relations. Both sides have already posted their high commissioners in each other's capitals.

(With agency inputs)