Status of 22 Indian-flagged vessels near Strait of Hormuz unchanged: Govt

The government on Thursday (March 19) said that the situation of the 22 Indian-flagged vessels, which are currently operating around the west of the Strait of Hormuz, remains the same, adding that 611 sailors on board the vessels were safe.

Speaking to reporters during an inter-ministerial briefing, Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that in the last 24 hours, 16 Indian sailors have returned to the country amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

Sinha further stated that all the sailors on board the vessels were safe, adding that no maritime incidents were reported in the Gulf region in the last 24 hours.

No incidents reported

"Sailors and vessels under the Indian flag are all safe. No maritime incident reported in the Gulf region in the last 24 hours. There is no change in the situation of 22 ships west of the Strait of Hormuz. 611 sailors are safe,” he said as quoted by ANI.

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“We received about 150 calls and 225 emails and responded. In the last 24 hours, 16 Indian sailors returned to India after their sign-off. Ministry is coordinating with state maritime routes, with other than major ports in Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry,” he added.

Elaborating further, the official said that there are two container vessels in the East of Hormuz, each carrying respectively 24 and Indians on board.

Vessel positions and cargo movement

"There are two container vessels in the East of Hormuz. One is CMA CGM Vitoria at Sohar Port in Oman, carrying 24 Indian sailors. The second one, the SSL Godavari, is on the way to the Khor Fakkan Port, the UAE, and carrying 23 Indian sailors. The Aqua Titan tanker is expected to arrive on March 21 on New Manglore Port and this tanker will be carrying crude oil," said Sinha.

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The government on Wednesday (March 18) said that the sailors on board the 22 vessels operating west of a key trade route continue to remain safe, reiterating that the situation is under close watch amid tensions in West Asia.

Speaking on the developments, Shipping Ministry Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha said that measures have been put in place at ports to manage any disruption to cargo movement.

Port readiness, monitoring continues

"Deendayal Port Authority Kandla has created additional storage capacity and has provided about 54 acres of additional land for storage. They have taken steps to waive charges and provide operational support. As per a March 17 circular, the Deendayal Port has provided a 50 per cent rebate to the port users. We are monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia to ensure the safety of Indian sailors and maritime trade."

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The Ministry also stated that no congestion has been reported at any port across the country, adding that maritime operations and cargo movement remain smooth and are being closely monitored.

Sinha further said that the Visakhapatnam Port Authority has created around 2,250 square metres of additional storage space to handle any potential surge in cargo.

The update comes as the conflict in West Asia entered its 20th day, with trade routes passing through the Strait of Hormuz continuing to face disruption.