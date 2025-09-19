Taliban may seek hard bargain from US to let it reclaim Bagram Airbase: Sources

The Taliban is likely to seek a hard bargain from the US for allowing it to repossess the Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, say sources.

“They could seek full diplomatic recognition for their government in Kabul and ask for the return of some of the Taliban commanders imprisoned in the US,” said a source.

Humanitarian, development aid

As of now, a handful of countries have given de facto or restricted diplomatic recognition to the Taliban government led by Hibatullah Akhundzada, and Russia became the first country to formally recognise the Taliban government in Kabul in July this year.

Another part of the hard bargain could include the resumption of humanitarian and development assistance for Afghanistan, which was paused by Donald Trump when he assumed power on January 20 this year.

After the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, the US allocated around $3 billion in humanitarian and development assistance till December 2024. The US was the largest international donor for Afghanistan when Trump returned to power and put a hold on all foreign assistance, including for Afghanistan.

Trump wants US weapons back

Trump had earlier stated that if the Taliban wants aid to be resumed, they need to return the US weapons left there at the time of its chaotic withdrawal from Kabul. It is estimated that the US left weapons worth $7 billion when its soldiers withdrew from Kabul in 2021, and most of these went to the Taliban commanders.

Most of the weapons were abandoned at the Bagram Airbase only which functioned like a mini city at the peak of US presence in Afghanistan.

In his joint press conference with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer following a state visit, Trump said he wants to retake the Bagram Airbase.

Strategic experts say the US wants to have a presence in Afghanistan, keeping in mind its future requirements with regard to Iran and China.

As of now, the Taliban government has cautiously rejected Trump’s demand by saying that even though it wouldn’t allow the US to re-establish military presence in Afghanistan, it is ready to engage with Washington.

Supply line from Pak?

Another issue crucial for retaking the Bagram Airbase would be to have a credible supply line for its maintenance. Sources said the US is most likely to seek out Islamabad on this for a supply line from its Karachi port.

The Pakistan army under newly-minted Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is also basking in the glow of renewed American interest in engaging with Rawalpindi (army headquarters), rather than with Islamabad (Pakistan's capital), will be too happy to serve the purpose.

“Trucks of the Pakistan army-run National Logistics Corporation can re-establish the supply chain for Bagram Airbase in lieu of the US dollars, which the Pakistan army needs all the time,” the source added.