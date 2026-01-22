India fifth most traffic-congested country in world; here are top 10

India was ranked fifth globally among the most traffic-congested countries in 2025, according to data released by TomTom Traffic Index.

Based on mobility data in the year 2025, the TomTom Traffic Index measures congestion levels, average speeds and travel times per mile across the global road network, the Netherlands’ location data and technology company said.

As per the report released on Wednesday (January 21), global traffic congestion continues to rise.

Colombia tops

In the global top 10 most-traffic-congested countries in 2025, South American nation Colombia tops with an average congestion level of 48.8 per cent. India at the fifth position with 37.4 per cent.

TomTom, said, for the first time, it calculated global congestion levels by aggregating driving speeds over more than 3.6 trillion kilometres driven worldwide.

“The results confirm a clear upward trend: global congestion has increased by 5 percentage points, rising from 20 per cent to 25 per cent,” the firm said.

US among least congested

“Beyond driver frustration, increased congestion has serious societal implications. Rising levels of congestion globally lead to more emissions, higher fuel consumption, reduced productivity, and growing pressure on urban infrastructure. While traffic can be an indicator of economic boon, it can also hamper economies in and of itself,” it added.

Surprisingly, the United States ranks among the least congested countries overall despite having several large cities. In 2025, the US placed 54th globally, with an average congestion level of 19 per cent.

Top 10 most traffic-congested countries in 2025

Source: 15th edition of TomTom Traffic Index

1. Colombia (Average congestion level - 48.8 per cent)

2. Malta (45.1 per cent)

3. Philippines (44.6 per cent)

4. Mauritius (37.8 per cent)

5. India (37.4 per cent)

6. Singapore (36.8 per cent)

7. Mexico (36.8 per cent)

8. Peru (36.5 per cent)

9. Japan (34.3 per cent)

10. Indonesia (34.4 per cent)