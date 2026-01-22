Bengaluru traffic worsens, 2nd most-congested city in world; here are top 10

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic congestion has worsened and continues to make international headlines as it is now the second-most congested city in the world, according to the 2025 data released by TomTom Traffic Index.

In the 15th edition of TomTom Traffic Index, based on mobility data, released on Wednesday (January 21), the location data and technology firm said that global traffic has continued to worsen. “As was the case last year, traffic has continued to worsen. It moves slower in cities all over globe and, overall, most cities show an increase in congestion and travel times.”

As per the data, Mexico City, Mexico, ranks as the most congested city in 2025 Traffic Index, with a score of 75.9. Its free-flow travel time is just 1 minute 57 seconds per km, but its average real-world travel time is 3 minutes 27 per km. By travel time, it ranks seventh in the world.

Bengalureans lost 7 days in rush hour traffic

Bengaluru ranks second (74.4). Dublin, Ireland, comes in third (72.9). Dublin also ranks as the sixth slowest city in the world with a travel time of 3 minutes 27 seconds per km.

"In Asia, India’s Bengaluru, is once again featuring as one of the slowest cities in the world. Average travel times here are 3 minutes 37 seconds per km," the Netherlands company said.

According to the report, in 2025, Bengalureans lost 168 hours (7 days) in rush hour traffic, 12 hours 46 minutes more than in 2024. A 10 km drive in the Karnataka capital city took 36 minutes 9 seconds on average, which is 2 minutes 4 seconds longer than in 2024. As per the report, May 17, 2025 was the worst day in traffic in Bengaluru with an average congestion level of 101 per cent.

“During free-flow state however, travel times are dramatically lower at 2 minutes and 4 seconds. Due to the significant slowdown during peak times, Bengaluru also features as the second-most congested city in the world by congestion level with a score of 74.4, up from 72.7 a year earlier,” it said.

Data of more than 3.65 trillion km

TomTom Traffic Index benchmarks cities on their congestion levels, travel times and speeds, based on worldwide trip data spanning more than 3.65 trillion km, providing access to traffic information city by city.

“As cities grow and adapt, we must address the multifaceted challenges that lead to increasing traffic congestion,” said Ralf-Peter Schäfer, Vice President for Traffic and Travel Information, TomTom. “The upward trend we see necessitates urgent action in smarter mobility planning, investments in public and shared transport, improved traffic management technologies, and coordinated policies.”

Top 10 most traffic-congested cities in 2025

Source: 15th edition of TomTom Traffic Index

1. Mexico City, Mexico

2. Bengaluru

3. Dublin, Ireland

4. Lodz, Poland

5. Pune

6. Lubin, Poland

7. Bogota, Colombia

8. Arequipa, Peru

9. Lima, Peru

10. Bangkok, Thailand

Other Indian cities on the global list: Mumbai (18th spot), New Delhi (23), Kolkata (29), Jaipur (30, Chennai (32).