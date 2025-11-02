IMD predicts shift in weather: Winter days to be chilly, nights warm this November

IMD’s senior scientist Dr E Dharmaraju told The Federal Telangana that significant weather variations are likely across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of the country in November. “We expect cool daytime winds and warmer temperatures at night,” he said, adding that this pattern indicates a clear and uncommon shift in India’s winter season.

Scientists say this rare phenomenon, where days turn cold but nights remain warm, is altering the country’s early winter profile.

As November arrives, several parts of the country are set to witness a weather twist. According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the country will witness an unusual shift in weather patterns this month, with the days predicted to be chilly and the nights warm.

What IMD report says

With winter gradually setting in, IMD Hyderabad officials said it is time to put away the umbrellas used during the monsoon and pull out the sweaters for warmth. The changing season is expected to bring a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures, even as nights are expected to stay relatively mild.

The IMD’s monthly outlook for November 2025 suggests a deviation from normal seasonal trends. The report highlights a series of unexpected and striking temperature patterns. Typically, winter days remain warmer while nights turn cold and frosty. However, this year, India will see the opposite — unusually warm nights across many regions.

According to Dr Dharmaraju, minimum temperatures are likely to stay above the historical average, especially in central and southern India. “In simple terms, night temperatures this November could be significantly higher than usual,” he explained.

La Niña to bring more rains

In contrast to the warm nights, daytime temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal. The IMD report notes that days will feel cool and breezy, with average or marginally lower-than-usual highs. These contrasting conditions are likely to affect north-eastern India, parts of the north-western and southern peninsular regions, and the foothills of the Himalayas.

The IMD forecast also indicates that many parts of India could experience above-average rainfall this month. Dr Dharmaraju attributes this to prevailing La Niña conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. “This November is shaping up to be a month of weather contradictions,” he said.

Impact on daily life

With these unexpected weather shifts, the IMD has urged citizens to stay alert. The fluctuating cold and warmth could affect daily routines, health, and agriculture. Scientists suggest that people take simple precautions to cope with the changing conditions — from wearing suitable clothing to staying updated on local forecasts — to adapt smoothly to this unusual November weather.

