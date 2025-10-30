Unseasonal rains in Gujarat wreak havoc on crops; farmers grapple with major losses

It has been three days that Gujarat has been receiving heavy rains in multiple districts in Central, South and coastal districts of Saurashtra region bringing daily life to a standstill. This is the third spell of unseasonal rains in the state this year that has resulted into immense crop loss across the state.

While the IMD has predicted that the heavy to very heavy rains shall continue in the coming days, parts of Central Gujarat including Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad also experienced cold winds causing a sudden drop in temperature.

In coastal districts of Saurashtra – Gir Somnath, Dwarka and Amreli an orange alert has been issued for the past three days. Farmers, who have already lost crops twice before to unseasonal rains this year, were seen queueing up in front of Agricultural Market Produce Committees (APMCs) in the districts overnight to sell the crops before they get damaged in the rain.

Difficult year

“This year has been very difficult. We’re struggling to make ends meet,” said Bekabhai Rabari, a farmer from Dwarka.

“Unseasonal rain in May ruined our summer crops, and heavy rains in July-August caused floods that destroyed our winter sowing. Now, just as we’re about to sell the little we managed to salvage in the last floods, it’s raining again. If we don’t sell quickly, the crops will be damaged in APMC storage—just like in 2017, when uncovered storage led to massive losses. The APMC storage doesn’t have a cover and all the stored crops awaiting sale were damaged. I can’t afford another setback this year,” Rabari rued.

Pravinsinh Dhodhiya, another farmer from Surendranagar, who has been waiting at local APMC for over a day, told The Federal, “We have been here for the last 36 hours now. There are more than 200 farmers in the queue waiting to sell their crops. If we don’t sell now, either it will be damaged in the rains in our homes or at the APMC storage. Either way, it is the farmers who will bear the loss."

Drought prone to rain-prone

Until ten years ago, Gujarat had dry and arid weather and frequently experienced draught due to lack of sufficient rainfall in the state. However, over the years, Gujarat has not been witnessing heavy to very heavy rains but unseasonal rainfall.

As per the IMD data, in June 2025, Gujarat received 288 mm to 538 mm rainfall in June alone, making it the highest rainfall the state has received in a month since 2015. Barring Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Rajkot districts that received less rain than June 2024, the other districts received an average of 25 more rainfall than 2024. Bhavnagar and Dahod received 50 per cent more rainfall the same month causing floods in both districts.

Ashok Kumar Das, the head of IMD Gujarat told The Federal, “Between June and August 2016 that used to be considered the monsoon season in Gujarat, the state had received 36.76 mm rainfall. Back then the weather used to be arid and draught prone in Gujarat. But post 2017-18, the weather began to shift and Gujarat began to receive more rainfall that kept increasing each year. Now, the once draught prone state is experiencing flood-like situation at least couple of times a year. By 2021, the Gujarat had become rain prone from a rain deficit state. In June 2024, the average rainfall of just 24 hours in Central Gujarat was 91 mm.”

Further, he added that in 2025, so far, the state has received a surplus of over 25 per cent more rainfall with 1104.42 mm (as of October 29, 5 pm) compared to the average of 881.84 mm since 2020. "In fact, this October so far has received the highest rainfall since 2015 with very heavy rains in the last three days,” he added.