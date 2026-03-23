IAF civilian staff arrested in Assam for alleged espionage linked to Pakistan

A civilian employee working at an Indian Force base in Assam has been arrested on charges of spying and sharing sensitive information with Pakistani handlers.

According to Rajasthan Intelligence, the arrest took place on Sunday (March 22). Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said the accused was arrested in a joint operation by Rajasthan Intelligence and Air Force Intelligence.

Investigation began with the arrest of a suspect from Jaisalmer in January 2026, which led to the identification of Sumit Kumar (36), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, posted as a multi-tasking staff (MTS) at the Air Force Station in Chabua, Dibrugarh.

Interrogation and alleged links

According to officials, during interrogation, the accused admitted that he had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives since 2023 and was allegedly sharing confidential information in exchange for money.

Prafulla Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), said that the case surfaced in January following the arrest of Jhabararam, a resident of Jaisalmer.

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He further revealed that during further investigation, the name of another suspect, Sumit Kumar, surfaced, adding that he was in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies.

According to a report by ANI, the Air Force Intelligence and a team from Rajasthan Intelligence detained the accused in Chabua and brought him to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur.

Leaked information about airbases to PAK

Officials said Kumar leaked critical information not only about the Air Force Station in Chabua but also about other military installations, including the Air Force Station in Nal in Bikaner district.

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The accused allegedly leaked information regarding the locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems, and confidential data concerning officers and personnel. He also helped Pakistani handlers create social media accounts using mobile numbers registered in his name.

Case lodged

He was brought to Jaipur for questioning at a central interrogation facility, where multiple agencies jointly interrogated him, officials said.

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A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway to uncover the wider espionage network, police said.

(With agency inputs)