Navy clerk held for spying for Pakistan ISI during Operation Sindoor: Report

A man has reportedly been arrested from the Indian Navy’s headquarters in Delhi for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, for years and during Operation Sindoor.

An NDTV report said that the accused, Vishal Yadav, a resident of Haryana, was working as a clerk at the naval headquarters and was arrested by the Intelligence Wing of Rajasthan Police.

‘Leaked sensitive data to Pak handler’

Data retrieved from his phone reportedly showed that Yadav had shared confidential information related to the Navy and other defence units to a woman, purportedly his Pakistani handler, in return of money.

The report said that the investigation into espionage by Pakistani intelligence agencies was being monitored by Vishnukant Gupta, a senior police officer.

During the probe, the investigators, who had Yadav on their radar, found that he was in constant touch with his Pakistani handler, going by the name Priya Sharma, through social media. Priya was reportedly paying him money to get confidential information on strategic importance, the officer told NDTV.

Probe on

Yadav reportedly received the money through cryptocurrency trading account and back transfers.

The report said that the accused is being simultaneously interrogated by multiple intelligence agencies at the Central Interrogation Center in Jaipur. The probe is focused on others who may be involved in the racket and the quantum of sensitive information that has been leaked out.