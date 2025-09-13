Sikh woman raped in UK’s Oldbury, police probe racist attack

A Sikh woman was allegedly raped by two men in the UK's Oldbury town and was subjected to racist remarks by the accused, who told her to “'go back to your own country”. According to local media reports, police are treating the incident as a case of “'racially aggravated' attack.”

The incident took place around 8.30 am on Tuesday (September 9) in an area off Tame Road, Oldbury, reported BirminghamLive. The report further stated that police are on the lookout for two white men, one with a shaved head, who has a heavy build and is wearing a dark-coloured sweatshirt and gloves, while the other is wearing a grey top.

Outrage among local Sikh community

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the local Sikh community, who are considering the incident a case of targeted assault. According to an NDTV report, a senior police officer stated that the anger was “fully understandable,” adding that patrols have been increased in the area.

"We are keen to speak with anyone in the area who may have seen two men. The woman has told us that a racist remark was made to her during the attack,” said the West Midlands Police on Friday, as quoted by BirminghamLive.

British MP condemns the act

British MP Prit Kaur Gill expressed shock over the incident, adding that it was not only an act of “extreme violence” but was also being treated as “racially aggravated.”

“I am deeply shocked by the horrific attack on a young Sikh woman in Oldbury. This was an act of extreme violence, but it is also being treated as racially aggravated, with the perpetrators reportedly telling her that she “does not belong here,” she said in a post on X.

‘Every community has right to feel safe’

Gill further stated that the Sikh community and every other community have the right to feel safe and respected.

“She does belong here. Our Sikh community and every community has the right to feel safe, respected, and valued. Racism and misogyny have no place in Oldbury, or anywhere in Britain. My thoughts are with the victim, her family, and the Sikh community,” said Gill.

“I know many constituents are contacting me to express their fear. I hear you. The rise in overt racism recently is deeply concerning, and I will be working with West Midlands Police to ensure everything is being done to catch those responsible and to keep our community safe,” she added.