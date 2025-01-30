Hyderabad student Mohammed Wajid dies in road accident in US

Mohammed Wajid, a 28-year-old student from Hyderabad, was killed in a road accident in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, on Tuesday (January 28).

Originally from the Khairatabad area in Hyderabad, Wajid was an active member of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the USA. He had completed his master's degree in Chicago.

Failed to stop

The fatal accident occurred when Wajid, who was driving a semi-truck, reportedly failed to stop at a designated stop sign at an intersection, leading to a collision with a grain-hauling truck.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Wajid’s vehicle struck the back of the grain truck, causing it to split into two. Emergency services rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other truck, Timothy Wilkin, was unharmed.

Cong leader expresses grief

The crash, which took place at 12:42 am, resulted in a fire in nearby fields.

Expressing grief over Wajid’s passing, Telangana Congress Secretary Mohammed Shahabuddin shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter). "It is a heartbreaking day for me and our Congress family. We have lost a dear friend and colleague, Mohammed Wajid, in a tragic accident in Chicago, USA. Wajid was a dedicated Youth Congress leader from Khairatabad and an NRI Minority Congress Committee member in the USA. His energy, commitment, and passion will be deeply missed," he posted.

Shahabuddin also shared a photograph of Wajid alongside Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, paying tribute to his contributions.

Similar incident

In a similar incident last month, 26-year-old Naga Sri Vandana Parimala, a Master's student at the University of Memphis, lost her life in a road accident in Tennessee.

Originally from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, she had moved to the US in 2022 for higher education. The accident occurred shortly after midnight when her car collided with another vehicle in Memphis. Two other students, Pavan and Nikith, sustained injuries.