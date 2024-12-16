After Allu Arjun, another Telugu actor, Mohan Babu, faces arrest

After the arrest and subsequent release of 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun on bail, another actor from the Telugu film industry seems to be in trouble with the police.

The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudhir Babu said on Monday (December 16) that they will not delay in arresting the veteran Telugu actor, producer and former Rajya Sabha MP Mohan Babu and that three FIRs have already been registered against the actor.

The police commissioner said they needed a medical certificate to interrogate Mohan Babu and have issued notices to him to that effect. And shared that Mohan Babu has sought time from them until December 24.