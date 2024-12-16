After Allu Arjun, another Telugu actor, Mohan Babu, faces arrest
Rachakonda police say there will be no delay in arresting Mohan Babu, who allegedly attacked a TV journalist; cops are waiting for Babu to respond
After the arrest and subsequent release of 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun on bail, another actor from the Telugu film industry seems to be in trouble with the police.
The Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Sudhir Babu said on Monday (December 16) that they will not delay in arresting the veteran Telugu actor, producer and former Rajya Sabha MP Mohan Babu and that three FIRs have already been registered against the actor.
The police commissioner said they needed a medical certificate to interrogate Mohan Babu and have issued notices to him to that effect. And shared that Mohan Babu has sought time from them until December 24.
If the actor fails to respond to their notices by December 24, the police will arrest him, asserted the police commissioner.
Alleged attack on journalist
A case has been filed against Mohan Babu on a complaint filed by a TV journalist, who was allegedly beaten up by the actor on December 10.
The TV journalist, along with other reporters, had gone to Mohan Babu’s house to cover an ongoing dispute between him and his younger son Manchu Manoj.
The reporters followed Manoj into his residence and tried to question him about the dispute. It is then Mohan Babu allegedly grabbed the microphone from the journalist and hit him hard with it on his head. This led the reporter to bleed heavily, said a complaint filed by the journalist.
According to the police commissioner, an inquiry is ongoing and they were exploring "legal avenues" on how to proceed further in this case.
Meanwhile, Mohan Babu has written an apology letter to the TV regretting the incident that led to the reporter's injury.
Family feud
The 72-year-old Manchu Mohan Babu, who is also an educationist and a philanthropist, is currently embroiled in a family feud with his third son, Manchu Manoj.
The family dispute came out in the open recently when Mohan Babu filed a complaint against his younger son Manoj and his wife, Mounika, alleging that they forcibly occupied his home in Jalpally, Hyderabad. Manoj countered by accusing unidentified individuals of entering his house and causing injuries during a confrontation.
Mohan Babu has had a prolific career with over 500 films to his credit. He has three children: Manchu Vishnu, Manchu Lakshmi, and Manchu Manoj. Vishnu and Lakshmi are from his first marriage to Vidya Devi, while Manoj is his son with Vidya's younger sister, Nirmala Devi, whom he married after Vidya's demise.
His children have made a name for themselves in the Telugu film industry, both as actors and producers.
