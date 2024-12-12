Actor Mohan Babu booked for assaulting journalist, served notice along with sons

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (PTI) A case was registered against veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu for allegedly assaulting a video journalist here, police said on Wednesday.

In a related development, the former Rajya Sabha member and his two sons; Vishnu and Manoj, were served notices under Section 126 BNSS to appear before the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police on December 11 for a "probable breach of peace".

Accordingly, Manoj appeared before the police commissioner. Mohan Babu and Vishnu approached the Telangana High Court to suspend the notices issued to them. The court granted them relief, deferring the notice until December 24, giving them time to appear before the police.

The court also directed the police to monitor the petitioners' (Mohan Babu and Vishnu) house every two hours to maintain law and order at the residence and in the surrounding area until the next hearing. The matter has been posted for December 24.

In his complaint, the journalist stated that when he visited Mohan Babu's Jalpally residence on December 10 to cover the ongoing "dispute" between the actor and his younger son Manoj, the senior actor confronted him and other journalists aggressively.

He allegedly grabbed the microphone, used "abusive and foul language," and attacked him with it, causing a head injury.

Based on the complaint filed by the 35-year-old journalist, the case was registered under Section 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances) of the BNS at the Pahadishareef police station, a police official said.

Condemning the "attack," media personnel protested at several locations on Wednesday, demanding an apology from Mohan Babu.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the incident would be investigated, and action would be taken against those responsible.

Addressing reporters, Mohan Babu's elder son Vishnu said today that he would not comment on the family issue and expressed hope that it would be resolved amicably. He also requested the media not to sensationalise the matter.

Reacting to the "attack" on the journalist, he termed it unfortunate, adding that "it was not intentional." Manoj, who met reporters separately, apologised to the media on behalf of his father and elder brother for the incident.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu was admitted to a hospital after complaining of illness.

The differences within Mohan Babu's family became public on December 9 after he filed a police complaint, alleging that Manoj and his wife had "orchestrated" a plan to take possession of his Jalpally home through intimidation and force. However, Manoj reiterated that his fight was not for a "share of the property" but for "self-respect and the safety of his wife and children." He had already sought police protection for his family.

Earlier, the police had booked Manoj and others based on Mohan Babu's complaint. Mohan Babu had also requested police protection to ensure his safety and allow him access to his house without fear.

Additionally, a case was registered based on Manoj's complaint, alleging that 10 unidentified individuals had entered the home on December 8. Manoj claimed he was injured during a scuffle when he tried to catch them. PTI

