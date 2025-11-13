Hyderabad doctor’s ricin terror plot: Probe reveals laboratory at home

A shocking terror conspiracy involving a Hyderabad-based doctor has surfaced. An Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) investigation has revealed that the doctor attempted to manufacture ricin using instructions sent via messaging platform Telegram by a Pakistan-based handler.

Gujarat’s ATS recently arrested three terror suspects, one of whom, Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, hails from Hyderabad. Along with Mohiyuddin from Rajendranagar, the ATS arrested Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem from Banaskantha district in Uttar Pradesh.

Mohiyuddin was arrested near Adalaj in Gandhinagar on November 7. They seized two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, 30 live cartridges and four litres of castor oil. Investigations revealed he was plotting terror activities and had collected the weapons from a location in Kalol, Gandhinagar district.

Investigations revealed that Mohiyuddin is originally from Khammam district in Telangana. The family migrated nearly 20 years ago to Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, eventually settling in Fort View Colony, Upparapally in the city. His brother Syed Umer Farooq said their father, Dr. Abdul Qadir Gilani, had passed away, after which the family continued to stay in Hyderabad. Mohiyuddin reportedly studied medicine in China between 2007 and 2023 and returned to work as a doctor. Though married in 2021, he is said to have divorced his wife later.

Manufacturing ricin

The ATS investigation found that Mohiyuddin prepared ricin (a chemical poison and can be made from the waste material left over from processing castor beans) after receiving encrypted instructions through Telegram. Messages were sent by Abu Khadija, a Pakistan-based handler. Intelligence agencies suspect Mohiyuddin may also have links to those accused in the recent Delhi blast.

According to his brother, Mohiyuddin left home on November 5 claiming he had a business meeting. On November 9, Gujarat ATS contacted the family and informed them that he had been arrested for terror links. ATS officials told the family not to remove anything from his room, indicating they would seize the materials. Residents of Asad Manzil apartment building in Fort View Colony were stunned by his arrest, and most declined to speak when questioned about the doctor.

A laboratory inside house

The Gujarat ATS discovered that Mohiyuddin had set up a small laboratory inside his home to prepare ricin. Hyderabad Police are examining CCTV footage to trace his movements. Investigators found that he had switched off Google location services and communicated only through Telegram.

Even when terror plots are uncovered in other states, the trail frequently leads back to Hyderabad and the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Andhra Pradesh Police arrested two suspects preparing for bomb-blast rehearsals in Vizianagaram — one of them from Boyiguda Rail Kalarang Basti in Hyderabad. ISIS operative Rizwan Ali was earlier found hiding in Hyderabad before being arrested in Faridabad.

The Darbhanga railway station blast in Bihar also traced back to Telangana. A parcel unloaded from a train originating in Secunderabad exploded. Though no one was injured, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched an investigation and identified the parcel’s recipient as Mohammad Sufiyan from Darbhanga.

‘Terrorists must be punished severely’

Islamic writer Muhammad Mujahid from Hyderabad’s Old City told The Federal Telangana that Islam does not preach violence but advocates peace. He said Islam considers killing one innocent person equivalent to killing all humanity. While Islam does not support terrorism, a few misguided Muslims were indulging in extremist activities and must be punished strictly, he said.

City Peace Committee member A Balaram told The Federal Telangana that despite the presence of various religions, Hyderabad lives harmoniously, and urged authorities to uproot terror networks entirely.

During the investigation of the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb case, NIA teams conducted raids in Hyderabad’s Old City, Saidabad and Tolichowki. Officials reportedly uncovered significant information during searches in Amin Colony, Saidabad. As part of a coordinated effort, simultaneous raids were carried out at 31 locations across Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad, including five locations in Old City, Saidabad and Tolichowki.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Telangana)