Omar Abdullah condemns Delhi blast, says ‘Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist’

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday (November 13) said that not every resident of the Union Territory can be labelled as a terrorist or associated with terrorists, as he condemned the blast at the Red Fort in New Delhi that cost at least 12 lives.

‘Not fair to label every Kashmiri as terrorist’

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said that only a few people have disrupted the peace in the region, adding that it was not fair to label every Kashmiri as being involved in terrorism.

"It is highly condemnable. No religion can justify the killing of innocents with such brutality. Investigation will continue, but we must remember one thing - not every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist or associated with terrorists. These are only a few people who have always ruined peace and brotherhood here,” said Omar.

“When we look at every resident of J&K and every Kashmiri Muslim with a single ideology and think that each one of them is a terrorist, it is difficult to keep the people on the right track," CM Abdullah told reporters here," he added as quoted by ANI.

Questions ‘security failure’

Calling for “severe punishment” for those responsible for the Delhi blast, the Chief Minister further stated that the innocent should not be dragged into it. He also questioned the “security failure” that led to the blast.

"Have we not seen the professor of Universities before this?... Who says that educated people don't get involved in such things? They do. I am shocked by the fact that, though they were expelled from the job, what kind of investigation was undertaken after that?,” said Omar.

“Why was prosecution not carried out?... We can only help the central government to keep the situation normal, and we are doing that," he added.

Several residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested for alleged involvement in a terror network believed to be preparing coordinated attacks across multiple sites.

The backdrop

New CCTV footage has also emerged that appears to show the main suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering Delhi through the Badarpur border in an i20, adding to the evidence being examined by investigators.

The video captures Umar reaching the Badarpur toll point, stopping his car, taking out cash, and paying the toll operator before moving ahead. Investigators have recovered notebooks linked to blast case suspects Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, containing entries dated November 8 to 12, suggesting that preparations for an attack were underway during those days, reported ANI, quoting sources.

The recovered material also lists around 25 names, largely of individuals from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.