Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt after bomb threat

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was forced to make a U-turn and return to Frankfurt Airport on Sunday evening (June 15), following a bomb threat.

The flight reportedly turned back mid-air after Hyderabad Airport authorities received a bomb scare email threatening the aircraft.

Flight diverted

Flight LH752 had departed from Frankfurt, Germany, and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday (June 16).

However, a bomb threat email targetting the Lufthansa flight was received at the Hyderabad airport at 06.01 pm on Sunday.

According to ANI, an official from Hyderabad Airport confirmed that the flight returned to Germany after a bomb threat was received while the aircraft was still outside Indian airspace.

Landing permit denied

The official added that, in accordance with standard operating procedures, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately formed.

The news agency, quoting sources, reported that in the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or to the nearest suitable airport.

Meanwhile, the news agency quoted a Lufthansa Airlines spokesperson as saying, "Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media. The safety of our passengers and crew is Lufthansa's highest priority. Affected passengers were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt and will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad today."

Saudi flight scare

In an unrelated incident, a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight carrying around 250 passengers, including Hajj pilgrims, made a safe emergency landing at Lucknow Airport after developing a technical fault.

Flight SV3112, which took off from Jeddah at 10.45 pm, landed in Lucknow at 6.30 am. Heavy smoke and sparks were seen coming from the left wheel of the aircraft.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fault in the wheel was likely due to a leak in the hydraulic system.