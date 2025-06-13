Phuket-Delhi Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat

An Air India flight from Phuket, Thailand, to New Delhi reportedly made an emergency landing on Friday (June 13) following an onboard bomb threat.

All 156 passengers on flight AI 379 had been escorted from the plane, in line with emergency plans, Reuters news agency quoted an Airports of Thailand official.

Mid-air emergency

The aircraft took off from Phuket airport bound for the Indian capital at 9.30 AM (0230 GMT) on Friday, but made a wide loop around the Andaman Sea and landed back on the southern Thai island, according to flight tracker Flightradar24.

The flight returned to the airport after a bomb threat was allegedly found on a bathroom wall.

Details awaited

"Authorities have not found a bomb on Air India aircraft after a preliminary search," the news agency quoted Thailand Airport officials as saying.

Authorities at Airports of Thailand (AOT) did not provide details on the bomb threat. According to the news agency, Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

