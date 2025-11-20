ED attaches more assets of Anil Ambani worth Rs 1,400 crore in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 1,400 crore as part of a money-laundering probe related to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his companies.

It is to be noted that the federal investigative agency had earlier attached properties worth Rs 7,500 crore in this case. The latest provisional attachment order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the assets located in various parts of the country, news agency PTI reported citing sources in the know. This brings the total attachment in this case to about Rs 9,000 crore.

A response from the Reliance Group is awaited.

ED probe

According to an Indian Express report, the ED has taken this action in a case linked to the alleged diversion and laundering of public funds by Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL).

According to reports, the ED earlier this month attached properties worth Rs 3,084 crore belonging to Anil Ambani, including a house in Mumbai, the Reliance Centre properties in prime locations such as Delhi, and other properties across Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Chennai, and Kancheepuram.

(With agency inputs)