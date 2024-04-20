Hong Kong’s food regulator red flags cancer-causing ingredients in certain MDH spices

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, Hong Kong, has revealed that samples of several kinds of pre-packaged products from spice brand MDH manufactured in India contained carcinogenic ingredients.

The food regulator said the samples of these products were found to contain a pesticide, ethylene oxide. Among the products listed by the CFS are Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala Mixed, and Curry Powder Mixed Masala.



“Members of the public should not consume the affected products. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected products immediately if they possess any of them,” said the CFS in a statement released on April 5.



A spokesman for the CFS said, “The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui respectively for testing under its routine Food Surveillance Programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, ethylene oxide. The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected products.”



Recalls initiated

According to the CFS’ instructions, the distributors/importers concerned have initiated recalls on the affected products. “Members of the public may call the respective hotlines above during office hours for enquiries about the recalls of the products concerned.”



“The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified ethylene oxide as a Group 1 carcinogen. According to the Pesticide Residues in Food Regulation (Cap. 132CM), a food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health. An offender is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 and to imprisonment for six months upon conviction,” added the spokesman.



Probe underway

The CFS noted that “investigations are ongoing” and “appropriate action” may be initiated in the matter.

Meanwhile, Singapore has also recalled Everest Fish Curry Masala, a popular spice product imported from India, alleging the presence of elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide. This move followed the notification issued by the CFS, highlighting the presence of ethylene oxide at levels surpassing permissible limits.

