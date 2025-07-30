Kashi scholars frame new 'code' to ease ghar wapsi for Hindu converts

Religious conversion is the pet hate of the Indian right wing, and there is constant debate on how to prevent Hindus from moving to other religions.

In Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu outfit has gone a step further, formulating an 'easy procedure' for ghar wapsi — reconversion of people who left Hinduism, back to the fold.

According to the Kashi Vidwat Parishad, the new 'code' allows the converts to participate in Hindu rituals and worship. Also, those who do not know their ancestral gotra (lineage) are assigned a new one. The Parishad is a religious council in Varanasi whose members include Vedic and scriptural scholars.

Hindu 'code of conduct' The process of returning to Hinduism, particularly for those born as Hindus but later converted, will now be less complicated, says the organisation. The code was in development for several years and finalised after four years of intense study, discussions, and approval from religious leaders, said the Parishad. Also read: Rahul excommunicated from Hinduism for insulting Manusmriti: Shankaracharya The Kashi Vidwat Parishad is all set to release the new Hindu Code of Conduct this October. Here are some highlights of the new guidelines:

♦ Returning individuals will undergo special rituals conducted by trained acharyas (scholars). ♦ They will be given a new Hindu name. ♦ If their ancestral gotra is unknown, a new one will be assigned.

Professor Ram Narayan Dwivedi, secretary of the Kashi Vidwat Parishad