Kashi scholars frame new 'code' to ease ghar wapsi for Hindu converts
Kashi Vidwat Parishad's 'code' suggests simple reconversion steps, offers new Hindu name, gothra; it also frowns on pre-wedding shoots, dowry, post-death feasting
Religious conversion is the pet hate of the Indian right wing, and there is constant debate on how to prevent Hindus from moving to other religions.
In Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu outfit has gone a step further, formulating an 'easy procedure' for ghar wapsi — reconversion of people who left Hinduism, back to the fold.
According to the Kashi Vidwat Parishad, the new 'code' allows the converts to participate in Hindu rituals and worship. Also, those who do not know their ancestral gotra (lineage) are assigned a new one. The Parishad is a religious council in Varanasi whose members include Vedic and scriptural scholars.
Hindu 'code of conduct'
The process of returning to Hinduism, particularly for those born as Hindus but later converted, will now be less complicated, says the organisation. The code was in development for several years and finalised after four years of intense study, discussions, and approval from religious leaders, said the Parishad.
The Kashi Vidwat Parishad is all set to release the new Hindu Code of Conduct this October. Here are some highlights of the new guidelines:
♦ Returning individuals will undergo special rituals conducted by trained acharyas (scholars).
♦ They will be given a new Hindu name.
♦ If their ancestral gotra is unknown, a new one will be assigned.
In an interaction with The Federal Desh, Professor Ram Narayan Dwivedi, secretary of the Kashi Vidwat Parishad, said: “A specific ritual will be conducted to welcome people back into Hinduism. This will be carried out by specially trained acharyas. They will also be given a new or previous name to signify their re-entry.”
He added that a social campaign will also be initiated to promote the acceptance of the 'reconverts' in Hindu society.
Dwivedi emphasised the need for such a code, now more than ever, pointing out many people who left Hinduism under coercion or poor understanding later wished to return but found the process unclear or socially difficult.
How was code developed?
The 356-page 'Hindu Code of Conduct' was drafted by leading scholars from both North and South India, said Dwivedi. It is based on traditional texts like the Manusmriti, Parashara Smriti, Vedas, and Puranas, and consulted epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Upanishads.
Around 40 meetings were held across various Indian states to finalise the code. Written approvals from the Shankaracharyas and other prominent religious heads have been obtained, the Parishad said.
The document will be launched at the Sanskriti Sansad (Cultural Parliament) scheduled in Varanasi this October. A two-page booklet summarising the key points will be published and 500,000 copies will be distributed to promote awareness and acceptance of the code.
Additional reforms
The Hindu Code of Conduct has also introduced reforms to address 'social issues' such as:
♦ Ban on pre-wedding photo shoots
♦ Strict provisions against dowry
♦ Limiting post-death feasts (trayodashi bhoj) to just 13 attendees
Equal participation of women in religious and social rituals is emphasised with specific rules.
This article was originally published in The Federal Desh.