University of Houston's Hinduism course sparks 'Hinduphobia' row

A massive controversy has erupted over a Hinduism course at the University of Houston after an Indian-American student accused the university of promoting “Hinduphobic” content and misrepresenting India’s political and religious landscape. The university's Lived Hindu Religion course is taught online through weekly lectures by Prof Aaron Michael Ullrey.

According to media reports, a student, Vasant Bhatt—a political science major and Hindu-American activist—filed a formal complaint with the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, sharing a quote from the syllabus that stated that the word ‘Hindu’ is recent and not found in scriptures.

Allegations and contentions

According to Bhatt, Prof Ullrey reportedly said that Hinduism was not an “ancient, lived tradition”, but a “political tool” weaponised by “Hindu nationalists, and a system of oppression against minorities.” Another quote from the syllabus reportedly links Hindutva to anti-minority sentiment: “Hindutva, or ‘Hindu-ness,’ is a term used by Hindu nationalists to designate their religion and denigrate others, namely Islam.”

In one lecture, Prof Ullrey allegedly referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “Hindu fundamentalist,” further fuelling outrage.

Bhatt said that though he wrote to the dean complaining about the course material, the response from the religious studies department didn't address his grievance.

He also claims the department’s response to his complaint was dismissive, focusing more on procedure than substance. “The department attempted to deflect from the core issue by questioning my process and discrediting my valid concern,” he said.

University responds

In response, the University of Houston has reportedly stated that it is reviewing the issue. Shawn Lindsey, Senior Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications, University Marketing and Communications, University of Houston, said the university “upholds academic freedom” but takes concerns about course content seriously. “We do maintain curriculum oversight to ensure courses meet academic and pedagogical standards,” she said.

"We do not typically oversee specific faculty lectures, but we are reviewing the concerns raised and will address the issue as needed," Lindsey added.

Wider concerns

The incident comes amid rising concerns within the Indian-American community over Hindu phobia and negative stereotyping of Hinduism in US academia.

Hindu on Campus, a student-led platform for diaspora Hindus fighting Hindu phobia, said: "Political disagreements are welcomed but fabricating extremism under the basis of Hindu identity is not".

Advocacy groups argue such portrayals contribute to misinformation and discrimination against Hindu students. Bhatt maintains this is not an isolated case, but part of a broader pattern of misrepresentation.

The row over the Houston course comes amid rising attacks on Indians in the US over H-1B visas. Such content risks fuelling tensions in an already charged climate.