Heatwave: Kolkata records hottest April day in 44 years; Ooty hottest ever

Large swathes of India are reeling under searing heat, with temperatures setting new records and touching decades-old ones.

The maximum temperature recorded in Kolkata on Monday (April 29) was reportedly the highest recorded in the city in April in 44 years and the second highest in 70 years.

While on April 25, 1980, the maximum temperature recorded was the same as Monday’s 41.7°C, the record for the highest April temperature for the City of Joy remains 43.3°C, recorded during a 1954 heatwave, The Times of India reported. In 1902, too, the mercury had reportedly touched 43.3°C, on April 2.

No respite till May 5

Kolkata and Gangetic Bengal in general has been reeling under a record spell of heatwave, with Monday being the eighth day this month with the maximum temperature crossing 40°C.

Also, with Monday’s high, 2024 joined 2009 and 2016 as the years with the most 40°C-plus days in Kolkata in the current century. With Tuesday’s temperature likely to be recorded at 40°C-plus as well, 2024 may set a new record for the highest number of 40°C-plus April days in at least 26 years.

The only respite that came for Kolkatans was the Met department’s forecast of cooler days next week. Until May 5, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue in south Bengal.