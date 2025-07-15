Health Ministry refutes 'warning labels' on Indian snacks like samosa, jalebi

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 15) said that reports claiming that it has directed to issue of warning labels on food products such as samosa, jalebi and laddoo are misleading.

“There have been some media reports claiming that the Union Health Ministry has directed to issue Warning Labels on food products such as samosa, jalebi and laddoo. These media reports are misleading, incorrect, and baseless,” stated a release by the Health Ministry.

Awareness on harmful consumption

The Ministry further stated it had separately issued an advisory wherein it suggested display boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms, etc to raise public awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items.

“These Boards are meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country,” added the release.

Not selective towards Indian snacks

“The Health Ministry Advisory does not direct Warning Labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks. It does not target India's rich street food culture,” stated the release.

The Ministry further stated that the advisory was meant to be a “behavioural nudge” to raise public awareness about hidden fats and excess sugar in all food products and was not aimed at any particular one.

Promoting healthy meals

“The Advisory mentions other health messages such as promoting healthy meals such as fruits, vegetables and low-fat options along with making suggestions for opting for physical activity, such as encouraging use of stairs, organising short exercise breaks and facilitating walking routes,” stated the release.

According to the Ministry, the initiative is part of its flagship initiative National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). It further stated that excessive consumption of oil and sugar are the key contributor to the rising rate of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and other lifestyle-related diseases.