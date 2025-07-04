Nipah scare in Kerala: One case confirmed, another suspected

Kerala is once again on high alert after a fresh Nipah virus infection was confirmed in Palakkad and a suspected case was reported from neighbouring Malappuram district.

A 38-year-old woman from Nattukal in Mannarkkad, Palakkad, has tested positive for Nipah. She was initially treated at local clinics in Palode and Mannarkkad before being shifted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, where her condition remains critical. The infection was first detected through testing at the Kozhikode biology lab and later confirmed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Also Read: Kerala: Nipah patient remains serious; other reports negative so far

100 people on high-risk contact list

In response, health authorities have placed over a hundred people on a high-risk contact list and declared containment zones within a 3 km radius of the affected area. Wards 7, 8, 9, and 11 of Thachanattukara panchayat, and wards 17 and 18 of Karimpuzha panchayat in Palakkad are now under strict restrictions, with surveillance and testing measures being intensified.

Nipah suspected

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old girl from Mankada in Malappuram, who was admitted in critical condition to a private hospital in Kozhikode on June 28, died on July 1. Her symptoms and initial test results prompted suspicion of a Nipah infection, and her samples have been sent to NIV Pune for final confirmation.

Also Read: Nipah virus back in Kerala; woman critical, two others likely infected

A postmortem was conducted at Kozhikode Medical College, and several healthcare workers involved in her treatment have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

High alert

Both cases have put public health officials on high alert, with the state awaiting final test results from Pune. The source of infection remains unidentified. This development comes amid concerns of a potential recurrence of the virus, which has struck Kerala multiple times since 2018, with high fatality rates and widespread impact during each outbreak.

Also Read: Nipah infection: More restrictions imposed at containment zones in Malappuram district

The authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant, report any symptoms promptly, and cooperate with containment and contact-tracing efforts.