‘Forgive everyone and sleep’: Harish Rana's kin prepares for emotional farewell before life support withdrawal

Days after the Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia, Harish Rana’s family is preparing to bid him a final farewell. Amid quiet prayers and words of comfort, they will take him from their home in Ghaziabad to a hospital in Delhi, where he is expected to spend his final moments.

31-year-old Rana, who was in coma for 12 years, is the first person in India to be allowed passive euthanasia. In its landmark judgment last week, the Supreme Court directed AIIMS-Delhi to ensure that life support is withdrawn with a tailored plan so that dignity is maintained.

Spiritual guidance

A video shows relatives and a member of the Brahma Kumaris offering prayers as they place a tilak on Harish Rana’s forehead and say, "Sabko maaf karte hue, sabse maafi mangte hue, so jaao… theek hai... (Forgiving everyone and asking forgiveness from everyone'. Now sleep. It's ok)." The Rana family follows the spiritual teachings of the Brahma Kumaris, a faith that helped them endure the difficult 13-year period of caring for him, according to member.

Also read: Harish Rana case: What did the SC actually decide and why it took so long?

"She is following a ritual with the words that mean he (Harish) leave the world in a happy state, seeking and giving forgiveness... it is part of a meditative chant that comforts the soul and eases the entire process of the soul merging with the sublime," a member of Brahmakumaris said.

According to Brahma Kumari member, alongside medical consultations, the family also sought spiritual guidance as they prepared for the inevitable in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

Though the exact details of when and how the process will pan out are still unclear, Rana's family is getting ready to say adieu to the young man who fell from a fourth floor balcony in 2013 and suffered severe head injuries. He has been in a coma since.

The family is reluctant to talk. Harish's father Ashok Rana could not be reached for comment.

Permission for passive euthanasia

The Supreme Court allowed withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment after medical boards concluded his condition was irreversible and continued clinical intervention would not restore neurological function.

Ashok Rana, who had approached the apex court seeking permission for passive euthanasia, said after the verdict that the decision is extremely painful but necessary.

Also read: Supreme Court to meet parents in 12-year coma passive euthanasia case

The Supreme Court in its judgement on Wednesday (March 11) clarified that the order does not amount to active euthanasia but involves withdrawal of the feeding tube and continuation of palliative care so that the natural process of death may take place with dignity.

Following the judgment, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Madar and Municipal Commissioner Vikramaditya Malik visited their residence and assured them of assistance.

Financial aid to the family

Officials said the state government has approved financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the family from the chief minister's discretionary relief fund. The administration also announced that a shop will be allotted to the family free of cost to help ensure a stable livelihood.

Also read: Doctors hope Karnataka’s right-to-die order sparks conversations on end-of-life care

According to officials, an initial sum of Rs 2.5 lakh had already been provided through public contributions, and the administration is also facilitating the family's access to various welfare schemes.

The prolonged medical care had placed severe financial strain on the household. Neighbours said Ashok Rana and his wife Nirmala had earlier sold their house in Delhi to fund their son's treatment.

(With agency inputs)