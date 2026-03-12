Harish Rana case: What did the SC actually decide and why it took so long?

The Supreme Court’s judgment on Wednesday (March 11) in the Harish Rana case is the first time India's eight-year-old right to die with dignity has been exercised in practice. Here is what you need to understand about what the Court decided, why it matters, and what the law allows and does not allow.

What did the Court decide?

The Supreme Court gave permission for a family to withdraw the feeding tube, keeping their 32-year-old son, Harish Rana, alive. Harish has been in a coma for over 12 years following a fall in 2013 that caused severe and irreversible brain damage. He cannot move, speak, hear, see, or recognise anyone, and doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) New Delhi confirmed that there is no realistic chance of recovery. The Court directed AIIMS to admit him to its palliative care department, where the treatment will be withdrawn gradually, under medical supervision, in a way designed to preserve his dignity.

Why has this taken so long?

In 2018, a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court held, in a case called Common Cause v Union of India, that the constitutional right to life under Article 21 includes the right to a dignified death. It said that a family could approach a court to seek permission to withdraw life-sustaining treatment from a person in a permanent vegetative state — meaning a person who is alive in the biological sense but has lost all awareness, all ability to communicate, and has no prospect of recovery. The Court simplified the procedure for doing this in 2023. And yet, in the eight years since, not a single such petition had been granted by the Supreme Court. Wednesday is the first.

The Rana family's journey explains the gap. When they first approached the Delhi High Court in 2024, the court turned them away. It observed that Harish was not on a mechanical ventilator — his lungs worked on their own — and concluded that he was therefore able to sustain himself without external medical aid. What was actually keeping Harish alive was a PEG tube surgically inserted through his abdomen into his stomach, through which liquid nutrition had been delivered under medical supervision for years. The High Court treated this as equivalent to ordinary feeding rather than as a medical intervention. The Supreme Court has now firmly rejected that view.

What exactly is a PEG tube, and why does it matter legally?

PEG stands for percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy — a procedure in which a surgeon makes a small incision through the skin and wall of the stomach and inserts a flexible tube. Through this tube, clinically prescribed liquid nutrition is delivered directly into the stomach. It requires replacement at a hospital every two months. Mismanagement can cause serious infections, including peritonitis — a potentially fatal infection of the abdominal cavity — and aspiration pneumonia, where fluid enters the lungs. The dosage and rate of delivery must be precisely controlled, often using electronic pumps.

The legal question Wednesday's judgment settles for the first time in India is this: is a PEG tube simply a way of feeding someone, or is it a medical treatment? The answer has large consequences. If it is only food, then removing it looks like deliberately starving a patient — which would, in most legal systems, be a crime. If it is a medical intervention, then withdrawing it is no different in law from withdrawing any other form of treatment that can no longer serve any therapeutic purpose. The Court has now held, as a binding ruling, that clinically assisted nutrition and hydration is medical treatment. Removing it is not killing. It is stopping an intervention that medicine can no longer justify.

Difference between passive and active euthanasia?

Active euthanasia means deliberately causing a patient's death through a positive act — administering a lethal injection, for instance. This introduces a new external cause of death and is illegal in India. It constitutes a criminal offence and would require an explicit Act of Parliament to be legalised.

Passive euthanasia — the term the law has traditionally used, though the Court now prefers the phrase "withdrawing or withholding of medical treatment" — is different. It means stopping a medical intervention and allowing the underlying condition to take its natural course. The physical act of removing a feeding tube or switching off a ventilator may look like a deliberate act, but the law treats its effect as an omission: a decision to stop treating, rather than a decision to kill. This is constitutionally permissible in India, provided the correct legal process is followed.

How does the law decide whether withdrawal is in the patient's interests?

Because patients in a permanent vegetative state cannot speak for themselves, the law asks decision-makers to apply what is called the "best interest" standard, using a method sometimes described as the balance sheet approach. On one side, you weigh the benefits of continuing treatment. On the other, you weigh the burdens — physical suffering, indignity, the futility of an intervention that cannot repair the underlying damage. The account with the greater weight dictates the conclusion.

Crucially, this assessment is not purely medical. Decision-makers are also asked to apply what is called substituted judgment: to place themselves in the patient's position and ask what he or she would have wanted, given their values, their personality, their past life. In Harish's case, the Court noted that he had been an energetic young man who loved football and the gym — and that his family, who had cared for him without pause for 13 years, believed that continuing treatment no longer served any purpose he would have chosen.

Wednesday's judgment also reformulates the question courts should ask. The older framing — is it in the patient's best interests to be allowed to die? — put the burden on the family to justify letting go. The new framing asks instead, is it in the patient's best interests to continue treatment? It is the continuation of treatment, not its withdrawal, that must now justify itself.

What are the safeguards?

The procedure involves multiple checkpoints precisely to prevent abuse. Three medical conditions must first be satisfied: the patient must be in a permanent vegetative state or terminally ill, the treatment must have been ongoing for a prolonged period, and the condition must be irreversible with no realistic chance of recovery.

If those conditions are met, two independent medical boards must assess the patient and reach the same conclusion — a primary board constituted by the treating hospital, and a secondary board including doctors nominated by the district's Chief Medical Officer who had no involvement in the primary assessment. The family's written consent is mandatory; without it, the process stops entirely. Even after both boards and the family agree, there is a mandatory 30-day waiting period before anything can be done — a window during which any aggrieved person can approach a court to halt the process. If the medical boards disagree with each other, or refuse to certify withdrawal, the family may seek the intervention of the High Court.

What does the judgment leave unresolved?

The procedure, even with these clarifications, remains difficult to navigate in practice. It demands resources, legal assistance, and stamina that most Indian families do not have. The Rana family fought through two courts over more than two years. Not every family can do that.

Parliament has not enacted a law on the right to die with dignity, despite calls for legislation from the Law Commission in 2006, from the Supreme Court in 2018, and now again in 2026. Wednesday's judgment itself notes that in the absence of legislation, end-of-life decisions risk being shaped, quietly, by a family's financial exhaustion rather than by any honest assessment of the patient's interests. The Court can declare rights and clarify procedures. It cannot substitute for a legislature that has, for nearly two decades, chosen not to act.