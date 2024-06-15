‘Hello from the Melodi team,’ says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in video with PM Modi

"Hi friends, from #Melodi", this is how Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni captioned a small selfie video showing her camaraderie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders met on Friday (June 14) towards the end of Prime Minister Modi's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy, during which he thanked the Italian Prime Minister for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit. This was his first foreign visit after assuming charge for a historic third term as the prime minister.

The five-second video was shared by Meloni on her X account on Saturday (June 15).

"Hello from the Melodi team," the 47-year-old Italian leader, the country's first woman prime minister, said in the video, in which Modi, 73, was seen laughing behind her.